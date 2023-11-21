WNBL Round 4 preview: Can the Perth Lynx make 4-0?

Open Extended Reactions

It's been a whirlwind first three rounds, and now the fourth round is here and only two teams remain undefeated.

The rest of the competition will be hot on the heels of the Perth Lynx and the Melbourne Boomers, keen to put an end to their undefeated streaks.

Game of the week: Southside Flyers vs Perth Lynx

The Perth Lynx is one of the teams who are yet to lose a game this WNBL season.

Having only played three games, that statistic doesn't carry too much weight, but it will certainly provide the Lynx with confidence.

The combination of Aari McDonald, Anneli Maley and Amy Atwell has proved deadly so far, but the Southside Flyers are going to be tougher than any other team they have faced so far.

The Lynx may feel like the favourites going in, but it is their first away game for the season, and they will be coming up against a team that will be determined to bounce back after last week's loss.

The Lynx is a high scoring team, if the Flyers want any chance at beating them then the prerogative must be defence and keeping them under 80 points.

Anneli Maley of the Lynx celebrates. Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images

Key Match Up: Aari McDonald vs Maddi Rocci

The game of the week is going to be exciting for many reasons, but one of them will be the matchup between Aari McDonald and Maddi Rocci.

Both players are key to their team, running the point while also carrying part of the scoring responsibilities.

McDonald has been an unstoppable beast so far, but Rocci is known for her defence and is sure to do everything in her power to get under her opponent's skin.

There will be plenty of physicality, but it will be an even playing ground due to each player's strong build.

There's no doubt Rocci will bounce back aggressively from her quiet performance in their loss to the Adelaide Lightning, and while her scoring is pertinent to her team's success, she will need to stay out of foul trouble to ensure she can stay on court and perform at her best.

Averaging 27 points per game is outstanding, but McDonald's output is also in assists and steals, averaging an impressive 6.67 of each.

Even if she is shut down offensively, she knows how to get her teammates involved.

She will, however, be relying on their shooting to be sharp at a stadium other than their home court.

Maddison Rocci of the Flyers. Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Player to watch: Alice Kunek

Alice Kunek has wasted no time in her return to the WNBL and has fitted in seamlessly to Shannon Seebohm's Townville Fire side.

Her experience and skill may have earned her a spot in the starting five, but she doesn't have to be the star of the show every week.

She consistently adds value to the team but can also step up and perform when necessary.

Last round she had a superb game against the UC Capitals, a game that could have gone the Caps way if she hadn't put up the 27 points she did.

This week, the Fire take on the Adelaide Lightning, a team that is off the back of a huge upset.

The Fire may have more depth, but if the Lightning play defence like they did last week, Kunek may need to be called on again.

In their second game against the Perth Lynx, Kunek will not only need to be in good form offensively but will likely need to step it up on defence too.

Round 3 Games:

Southside Flyers vs Perth Lynx, 22 NOV via ESPN

Adelaide Lightning vs Townsville Fire, 23 NOV via 9NOW

Bendigo Spirit vs Sydney Flames, 25 NOV via 9NOW

Perth Lynx vs Townsville Fire, 25 NOV via 9NOW

Melbourne Boomers vs UC Capitals, 26 NOV via 9NOW