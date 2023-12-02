Open Extended Reactions

The Tasmania JackJumpers have notched the biggest win in their short history with a 94-59 thrashing of Adelaide, who narrowly dodged an unwanted record of their own.

Adelaide trailed 45-23 at halftime at Hobart's MyState Bank Arena on Saturday night, with their lowest-ever score of 57 against Brisbane in 1983 under serious threat.

They managed to surpass the mark, but only late when Trentyn Flowers scored with 52 seconds left on the clock.

Jordon Crawford of the Jackjumpers drives to the basket past Dejan Vasiljevic. Photo by Steve Bell/Getty Images

Adelaide's final score was the lowest by any team season and the club's equal-lowest since the NBL switched to 40-minute games in 2009-10.

The 36ers shot at just 29 per cent from the field for the match and are now 4-9 for the competition.

It came on the back of a road trip loss to the New Zealand Breakers in Christchurch on Thursday.

JackJumpers' import Milton Doyle top-scored with 20 points and also picked up a game-high six assists in his side's first hit-out since the FIBA break.

Teammates Sean Macdonald (15 points) and Jack McVeigh (14 points) were also strong in a performance where the spoils were shared.

The result pushes Tasmania to second on the ladder at the expense of the Perth Wildcats.

They were strong out of the blocks, opening up a 25-15 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Adelaide's opening half was the lowest by any team this season.

The margin of 35 points was Tasmania's biggest win since entering the franchise entered the league in 2021-22.