SEM Phoenix release import Will Cummings

The South East Melbourne Phoenix have released import Will Cummings, the team announced on Friday morning.

The release of the American will be effective immediately, with the Phoenix now set to begin their search for a replacement.

Will Cummings has been released by the Phoenix. Graham Denholm/Getty Images

In 12 games, Cummings averaged 14.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game for the Phoenix, who are currently 7-6 on the season.

Cummings failed to meet off-court requirements on multiple occasions, sources told ESPN. He was given formal warnings on multiple occasions, sources said, but the behaviour reached a point that led to the Phoenix acting.

Cummings, 31, joined the Phoenix in the off-season after a lengthy career in Europe. He was the team's starting shooting guard for the most-part of the 2023-24 NBL season, but came off the bench in the Phoenix's win over the New Zealand Breakers in Round 9.

The Phoenix -- who play the Sydney Kings on Sunday afternoon -- are already undermanned due to a season-ending knee injury to Craig Moller.