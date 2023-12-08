Hawks stun Wildcats, snap six-game NBL winning streak

AJ Johnson takes it coast to coast for the Illawarra Hawks and throws down one of the best dunks of the year. (0:21)

The Illawarra Hawks have snapped the Perth Wildcats' six-game NBL winning streak, riding a ferocious start to a shock 100-82 victory in Wollongong.

The Hawks set up one of the biggest upsets of the NBL season with a 12-0 opening which they turned into an unassailable 38-18 quarter-time lead at the WIN Entertainment Centre on Friday night.

Centre Sam Froling scored 21 points and was unstoppable early, before imports Gary Clark and Tyler Harvey combined to ward off any hope of a late Perth miracle.

American Jordan Usher topscored off the bench for the Wildcats with 17, while Illawarra's magnificent defence reduced Perth star Bryce Cotton to a paltry seven points at 11 percent.

AJ Johnson of the Hawks drives to the basket against Perth's Keanu Pinder and Kristian Doolittle. Photo by Mike Owen/Getty Images

Froling's pick-and-roll partnership with Harvey gave Keanu Pinder fits in the paint as the Hawks moved into pole position early.

Teenage prodigy AJ Johnson blew by Kristian Doolittle and threw down a thunderous dunk over Alex Sarr before seldom-used reserve Will Hickey followed some hard-nosed defence on Cotton with a banked prayer on the quarter-time bell to cap one of the finest quarters in Illawarra's long history.

The Hawks out-rebounded Perth 15-6 for the term while their bench outscored the Wildcats' 20-7.

Perth tidied up their rebounding in the second term, started creating turnovers and trimmed the home side's advantage to 58-43 at halftime.

Illawarra's cushion was back out to 18 points before the Wildcats went on a 12-0 tear to cut the margin to single digits.

Cotton, the three-time league MVP, scored his only field goal late in the third period with a triple.

Perth outscored the hosts 47-38 in the middle two quarters and threatened to steamroll their way to a come-from-behind victory, but Harvey and Clark had all the answers as Illawarra dominated down the stretch.