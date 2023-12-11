Open Extended Reactions

It's been a huge week of NBL action -- both on and off the court -- so our experts are here to dissect some of the hot takes out there.

The Sydney Kings, Illawarra Hawks, and Adelaide 36ers are in view today, so Kane Pitman, Olgun Uluc, and Peter Hooley are here to decide... is this just a headline, or is it a genuine storyline?

The Sydney Kings are in trouble

Kane Pitman: Storyline.

To be clear, the Kings were my pick for the title, but the trust and goodwill you earn as back-to-back champions is starting to wane. Sydney have been battling on defence all season and are currently giving up 112.9 points per 100 possessions (7th in the league). Last season, that mark was 105.4 and the season prior it was 105.3. Perhaps it's time to open up a discussion on how badly Sydney are missing Xavier Cooks on that end of the floor? The three-peat is absolutely looking in jeopardy, though, there is plenty of time to turn things around.

Peter Hooley: Storyline.

I have sounded like a broken record with this for a few seasons now but defence wins NBL championships. Sydney has been elite on that end for two straight seasons and no surprise they have won two titles. It was always going to be a tough task with a team that has a bench unit that carried over but a new coach and style of play. I am still confident that once they find their niche on that end, they'll turn into a juggernaut, but they need to find that fast. The likes of DJ Hogg, Jaylin Galloway, and even Jordan Hunter are great on that side of the ball and it's just a matter of things clicking right now. Is that a zone team? I'm not sure. I think they have some elite individual defenders that they should be utilizing in that area, but time will tell. They only have to keep their head above water and aim to be an elite team at the end of February and then they can make a run.

The Kings have lost three of their past four games.

Olgun Uluc: Storyline.

The Kings are a great offensive team. We knew this would be the case, too; Mahmoud Abdelfattah's teams have always been extremely potent on that end of the floor, and there's a heap of talent on this roster. Offence doesn't win championships, though. Theoretically, this roster has the personnel to get it done defensively, but they haven't looked functional on that end since the first few games of the season. They're bottom-four in defence right now, and are trending in the wrong direction; over their last five games, they rank last in defence: 122.7, which is more than 10 points per 100 possessions worse than the league average. They went from their unyielding switching scheme to a leaky zone that worked in one game, so they decided to go back to it, which led to a horrible outcome against the Phoenix. That reactivity isn't sustainable; the NBL is too good for that. You have to approach defending in the FIBA game with some nuance, and the Kings haven't been able to show that this season.

The Illawarra Hawks can make a play-in push

Kane Pitman: Headline.

It's been nice to see the Hawks pick up a couple of wins after a sustained period of losing but I'm not ready to put them in the play-in mix. A difficult six-game stretch coming up sees them play Tasmania twice, South East Melbourne twice and Sydney, with an optimistic prediction leaving them with a 3-3 record in that run. At that point, they would be 7-11 on the season and still a way off where they will need to be.

play 1:43 Froling top scores as Hawks power home against Wildcats A huge win for the Hawks as they snap Perth's 6-game winning streak!

Peter Hooley: Headline.

They look a lot better, that's for sure. Not just because they have managed to get two wins but it's the way they're playing together that has Hawks fans excited. A push for the play-in, however? I'm not sold on. Not just because they've given other teams a head start by the way NBL24 began, but moreso because we just haven't seen this consistently enough to think they can trouble all the teams above them. I hope that this game isn't an outlier because it has been great to see this uptempo style from Illawarra and there's clearly been a collective buy in from the group.

Olgun Uluc: Storyline.

I'll start off by pointing out the obviously small sample size, but there seems to be something here. We can't talk endlessly about defence being the barometer for success in the NBL and then ignore what the Hawks have been doing on that end. This roster wasn't completely broken: sure, the lack of creation on the perimeter was an issue from day one, but there's some intriguing size and depth. Over Justin Tatum's tenure as head coach thus far, they've been able to use that to be effective defensively, which gives them a healthy foundation going forward. Couple that with Gary Clark showing how high-level of an import he is and Justin Robinson finally, slowly, finding his feet in this league, and there's some reason for optimism. The Hawks also have a few games in hand, so cracking the six isn't completely out of the question.

Benching Sunday Tech and Jason Cadee was the right move

play 1:20 Trevor Gleeson talks the Adelaide 36ers' firing of head coach C.J. Bruton. Trevor Gleeson breaks down Adelaide's supposed "mutual agreement" to part ways with head coach C.J. Bruton

Kane Pitman: Storyline.

It simply wasn't working in Adelaide and things needed a shakeup. With Isaac Humphries, Dejan Vasiljevic, Trey Kell III and Jacob Wiley all topping 30 minutes against Cairns, the rotation was squeezed regardless. An injection of youth with Trentyn Flowers, Nick Marshall and Kyrin Galloway should at least bring back some enthusiasm to a clearly frustrated group. The storyline element of this will be seeing how long the changes last, as the end result was still a double-digit blowout loss. It might only be halfway through the season but it's going to be an interesting offseason in Adelaide.

Peter Hooley: Headline.

Just look at the final four minutes of Adelaide's game against Cairns. They desperately needed a level head or veteran to settle things down and set up the offense. Perhaps more than that, they needed a true point guard on the floor to help calm the situation and run some plays. The 36ers had six turnovers in the last quarter and even though Trey Kell looked great with six assists himself, that game was lost in the clutch. It will be interesting to see what happens from here on out, because the bottom line is that, defensively, this team still isn't where it needs to be. Sunday Dech is one of their elite perimeter defenders and maybe he needs to set the tone with that.

Olgun Uluc: Headline.

The question I have here is: what is the outcome a team is trying to achieve with benching those two guys? Is it a punishment? Do they really think that playing the young guys will lead to more effective basketball than those two players? They're the worst defensive team in the NBL -- and looked as bad as ever on that end in this week's loss to the Taipans -- so what value is there in benching one of your best defensive players in Dech? There was a need for someone who can come in and be a floor general -- did you see some of those stagnant, hero ball possessions at the end of the game? -- and Cadee has obviously shown that he can do that in stretches. There's no draft you're tanking for in the NBL, so a team should always, obviously, play the most effective team possible. It seemed like the 36ers, for whatever reason, chose not to do that, which led to an unsurprising result.