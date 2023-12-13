WNBL Round 7 preview: Fire, Flames raise the heat in bumper round

Open Extended Reactions

There are some big games coming up in Round 7 and ladder standings are at risk of changing. Heat rises and the Townsville Fire have certainly risen by working their way up to top spot on the ladder, a position they will be looking to keep. Sitting in fifth are the Sydney Flames, who had a successful round six and will also be looking to make moves, edging their way into the top four. It's safe to say that this week will be home to some heated contests and if last week was anything to go by, a few thrillers too.

Player to watch

Gemma Potter

The UC Capitals are yet to win a game this season and this is not a theme they wish to continue. After failing to clinch the win against the Sydney Flames last round and in any of their other close matches, they will have to work extra hard not to lose hope.

In round seven they will face off against the Melbourne Boomers, who are hardly an easy opponent, sitting second on the ladder. In saying that, the last time these two teams faced each other, it was a much closer game than expected. It was even more impressive, given the fact that the Caps were missing a couple of key players.

Gemma Potter made it one quarter into her WNBL return before injuring her "good" knee. She will undergo her second ACL surgery in 18 months. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

One of those players was Gemma Potter, who after a slow start to the season has started to find form and is growing in confidence post injury. With long arms, speed and athleticism, Potter is not one to be underestimated.

Her Caps teammates will look to her to step up in this game, whether it be off the bench or not, her defence and her ability to run the floor will be critical if they want to stand a chance against the Boomers.

Key matchup

Brianna Turner vs Kelsey Griffin

It's no secret that the Adelaide Lightning have struggled to get a win, despite many close games. The last time they faced off against the Bendigo Spirit the game went to overtime, and they were unable to get over the line. This time they will be desperate to finish the game with a win.

Brianna Turner has been a force on defence for the Lightning, but it is vital that she stays out of foul trouble, as they need her to play all four quarters, and a fifth if necessary.

Kelsey Griffin provides not only strong leadership but is also a crucial scoring threat for her Spirit team and it will be interesting to see if Turner is able to put a stop to that, while also providing help and protection inside the key.

Game of the week

Perth Lynx vs. Sydney Flames

After recording two wins to their name in round six, the Sydney Flames will want to continue that good form as they take on the Perth Lynx who sit only one spot above them on the ladder.

The Lynx on the other hand, are coming off the back of an absolute thrashing at home from the Melbourne Boomers and will want to rectify that immediately.

Aari McDonald of the Lynx. Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Although they finished the round with a win over the Adelaide Lightning, there's concern around their lack of consistency. If they are not careful, they could see themselves drop out of the top four.

In this game, it will be all about defence, particularly for the Flames. Although they possess top guards in Tess Madgen and Lauren Nicholson, neither are likely to be quick enough to guard MVP contender and star for the Lynx, Aari McDonald. Paige Bradley is likely the quickest in the team, but McDonald is still faster, not to mention a lot stronger.

The key for the Flames will be containing her in the half court and trying to force her to give up the ball. For the Lynx, they need to ensure they release any fears of shooting poorly and get back to their style of quick ball movement and being accurate from deep range.

SCHEDULE:

Perth Lynx vs. Sydney Flames, 13 Dec via ESPN

Southside Flyers vs. Townsville Fire, 14 Dec via 9NOW

UC Capitals vs. Melbourne Boomers, 15 Dec via 9NOW

Bendigo Spirit vs. Adelaide Lightning, 15 Dec via 9NOW

Sydney Flames vs. Townsville Fire, 16 Dec via 9NOW

Melbourne Boomers vs. Adelaide Lightning, 17 Dec via 9NOW

Bendigo Spirit vs. Southside Flyers, 17 Dec via 9NOW