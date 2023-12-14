United post season-high score in thumping of NBL rivals

United comfortably manage their cross-down rivals by 28 points as JLA puts on a defensive clinic. (1:44)

Melbourne United have underlined their status as NBL title favourites with a brutal 106-78 demolition of city rivals South East Melbourne.

The ladder leaders exploded out of the blocks on Thursday night, with ringleader Chris Goulding and import Ian Clark outstanding during United's first-half flex at John Cain Arena.

MVP candidate Goulding pulled out a series of party tricks in a dominant 35-18 opening period, and the lead swelled to as much as 25 points before half-time.

Clark poured in 13 points off the bench and was a perfect three-of-three from long range when United led 66-46 at the main break.

Matthew Dellavedova was floored by a huge Alan Williams screen early, but the former NBA guard thrilled, with an alley-oop pass to Ariel Hukporti one of his seven assists in the first half.

Jo Lual-Acuil Jr of United in action Graham Denholm/Getty Images

South East Melbourne's night got worse before half-time when Gary Browne was hit with a technical foul for flopping, and coach Mike Kelly copped another from the bench.

Browne fought hard all night in a losing cause, leading all scorers with 22 points, and threatened to reignite the contest early in the second half.

But the import guard couldn't drag his teammates with him and Melbourne always kept their opponents at a safe distance.

United had plenty of significant contributors to their highest score of the season, with Jo Lual-Acuil Jr (17 points), Clark (15), Goulding (15) and Luke Travers (13) among seven in double figures.

Lual-Acuil Jr also had eight rebounds and a career-high seven blocks, and was involved in an absorbing battle with Williams, who finished with 12 points and a game-high 16 rebounds.

The result kept United (12-3) on track for a regular-season clean sweep of the Phoenix (8-7) after a third derby win from as many attempts.

Both sides are back in action on Saturday, with Melbourne hosting the Adelaide 36ers at John Cain Arena.

The Phoenix are set to be bolstered by new import Abdel Nader when they take on Illawarra at Traralgon.

Former NBA wing Nader arrived in Australia on Thursday, but was deemed unavailable for the derby.