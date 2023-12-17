Open Extended Reactions

Round 7 is one for the books, featuring another set of close contests, upsets, and two teams finding themselves zero from two at the end of the weekend.

It was a round of firsts for the UC Capitals and the Adelaide Lightning, both getting the win over previously top-of-the-ladder, Melbourne Boomers. For the Caps, it was their first win of the season, whereas the Lightning were able to finally shake their fourth quarter curse and win, rather than losing down the line.

On the other hand, it will be around that the Boomers would rather forget.

Game of the round - UC Capitals vs. Melbourne Boomers

Many might wonder why this game isn't the 'Upset of the Round', but if the UC Capitals' prior performance was anything to go by, you shouldn't be surprised that by this result, as it was only a matter of time.

Leading at every break of the game, the Caps had positioned themself for success, however, the experience of the Boomers were not going to let them have it easy. It's important note that halfway through the second quarter they were down their star player in import Jordin Canada with a head injury - needless to say, a heavy blow to the team.

However, there is no reason the Caps don't deserve full credit, considering Canada was being defended well and the Caps already had a ten-point lead when she left the game.

The UC Capitals have been building into the season. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

It was another elite performance by Jade Melbourne, who had a 30-point, 10 assists double-double, she led her team across all areas of the court but was well supported by teammates in Alex Fowler and Alex Sharp.

For the Boomers, Monique Conti and Aimie Rocci provided much needed energy for their team, but it was not enough in the end, eventually going down by 12 points.

Upset of the round - Adelaide Lightning defeats Melbourne Boomers

It is no secret that the Adelaide Lightning struggle when it comes to finishing games, despite how well they play. But the drought was finally broken this week, as they took down the Melbourne Boomers.

Despite woeful shooting from deep, the Lightning rallied and were defiant on defence. At times towards the end, poor shot choices from the Lightning gave hints that they might be on the precipice of giving up their lead.

Yet, time and time again they got stops on defence which gave them opportunities to make up for it on the offensive end.

Izzy Borlase was yet again in fine form, not just offensively, but pulling down boards and hustling intently. Despite not recording big numbers on the scoreboard, the likes of Tayla Brazel and Brianna Turner were creating havoc on the defensive end, whether it be getting blocks or contesting every shot, their efforts were a crucial element to their team's win.

In case their win over the Boomers wasn't impressive enough, it was the fact that they did it off the back of yet another heartbreakingly-close loss to the Bendigo Spirit earlier in the round - a true test to their character and discipline to move onto the next challenge.

Player of the round - Mehryn Kraker

It was a cracker of a round for Mehryn Kraker, who had almost the exact same stat line in both her games this week - 20, 5, 5 and 20, 5, 4.

Her team came away with another thriller of a win over the Adelaide Lightning, Kraker being critical part of their success, nailing a three to put them out of reach in the last 17 seconds of the game.

Mehryn Kraker was a picture of consistency in Round 7. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Her team may have only come away with one win for the round, but in both of Bendigo Spirit's games, she was hot from beyond the arc.

Against the Southside Flyers in particular, where she scored five threes but shooting at 50% across the round and making a total of nine from deep.

RESULTS:

Perth Lynx defeated Sydney Flames, 98-58

Southside Flyers defeated by Townsville Fire, 77-105

UC Capitals defeated Melbourne Boomers, 84-72

Bendigo Spirit defeated Adelaide Lightning, 81-77

Sydney Flames defeated by Townsville Fire, 48-70

Melbourne Boomers defeated by Adelaide Lightning, 59-68

Bendigo Spirit defeated by Southside Flyers, 81-91