WNBL Round 8 preview: New Flames return to Melbourne; another rising star in Adelaide

Christmas may be around the corner, but season 2024 continues to be the gift that keeps on giving. This week we see several big matchups and after last week's performances, expectations are high! We are now officially over halfway through the season and if teams were planning on making a move, now would be the time.

Player to watch

Tayla Brazel

It's hard to keep up with the rising stars of the competition, and when one thinks of the Adelaide Lightning, they immediately go to Izzy Borlase. But there's another young gun that has been quietly working her way into being a key part of the lineup.

Her name is Tayla Brazel, an Adelaide junior whose talent is shining now that the opportunity has been given. Her team may be struggling this season, but Brazel has offered another threat to the arsenal, she's a player that opponents cannot afford to overlook.

When all eyes are on Izzy Borlase, Tayla Brazel has picked her moments to stand up for her team, whether it be through defending the best opposition players or knocking down tough shots on the offensive end -- she can do both. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

When all eyes are on Borlase, Brazel has picked her moments to stand up for her team, whether it be through defending the best opposition players or knocking down tough shots on the offensive end -- she can do both.

Coming off the back of their big win over the Melbourne Boomers, they will be keen to get the job done again in this round. However, they face off against the UC Capitals who are riding a similar high, winning their first game of the season -- also against the Boomers. These two young teams will be full of energy and competitive spirit and, now more than ever, Brazel will be looked at to pull her weight.

Key matchup

Nyadiew Puoch vs. Anneli Maley

In this game, it is third vs fourth and despite it still only being Round 8, the result could play a part in the outcome of the ladder at the end of the season. The last time these two teams faced off, it was the Southside Flyers who won in a thriller, only two points the difference.

The scoring was evenly spread, and high octane for both teams, however, as we know, winning the game relies on a lot more than just putting the ball in the hoop. Two people who know that better than others, are Nyadiew Puoch for the Flyers, and Anneli Maley for the Perth Lynx.

Both these players are known for their hustle and aggression for the ball, albeit in different ways of winning it. For Puoch, her style is more defensive, hands in lanes and timely blocks. For Maley, it's her sticky hands on the rebounds and her willingness to throw her body around to win the ball.

In this upcoming game, these two will be working tirelessly, and often on each other in an entertaining match up, may the hardest worker win!

Game of the week

Melbourne Boomers vs. Sydney Flames

The Melbourne Boomers will be desperate to get back on track this round, after losing to the two bottom teams last week. If Jordin Canada's head injury is serious, potentially a concussion, then she is likely to sit out yet again. Despite her omission, the Boomers should still be able to get a win over the Sydney Flames.

There will be no love lost between the Boomers and Flames and as Cayla George, Tess Madgen and coach Guy Molloy return to Melbourne and their old home court, where they will hope to emulate the great success they have previously had there. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

They may have had an even worse Round 7 than the Boomers, losing by a whopping 40 points in their game against the Townsville Fire, and then 28 points against the Southside Flyers. In saying that, if Tess Madgen is back on court for the Flames, then it could be a different story.

Her ability to settle her team and make smart plays cannot be underestimated. Pair that with the combo of a fired-up Cayla George and an aggressive Loz Nicholson, and who knows what could happen. There will be no love lost between the two teams and as George, Madgen and coach Guy Molloy return to their old home court, they will hope to emulate the great success they have previously had there.

SCHEDULE:

Melbourne Boomers vs. Sydney Flames, 20 Dec via ESPN

UC Capitals vs. Adelaide Lightning, 21 Dec via 9NOW

Sydney Flames vs. Bendigo Spirit, 22 Dec via 9NOW

Perth Lynx vs. Southside Flyers, 23 Dec via 9NOW

Townsville Fire vs. Melbourne Boomers, 23 Dec 9NOW