NBL Midseason Awards: Early MVP, Best Defensive Player candidates

We're midway through the 2023-24 NBL season, so the sample size is more than enough to dive a bit deeper into which players are leading the awards races.

Some of the favourites to win certain awards are clear as day, while others -- including the Most Valuable Player trophy -- are tight and looking like they'll go down to the wire.

Here's how the race for each award is looking, as the NBL heads into the holiday period.

Most Valuable Player

Frontrunner: Chris Goulding

The argument for Goulding as the current favourite to win MVP is simple: he's the most productive and effective player on the undisputed best team in the NBL. United has separated themselves from the rest of the pack, and they're led by Goulding, who's in the midst of, perhaps, the best season of his career. The sharpshooter is averaging 18.6 points a game on excellent efficiency, shooting an impressive 43.4 percent from downtown. His value comes in his ability to be a chameleon; during any given game, he's able to transform into what United needs him to be to win games.

Bryce Cotton

The league's leading scorer, Cotton is back toward the top of this conversation. The Perth Wildcats' ability to bounce back from a horror start to the season was largely on the back of the three-time MVP putting them on his back, and they're now sitting somewhat comfortable in third place with a 9-6 record.

While Cotton's production is high, relative to the rest of the league -- 21.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game -- it's actually down compared to his previous seasons in Perth, while the efficiency is also the worst we've seen from him since he entered the NBL. Still, the Wildcats wouldn't be close to their position on the ladder without Cotton's dominance; he's absolutely, obviously in the conversation to win this award.

Bryce Cotton has been a scoring machine this season. Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Jordon Crawford

The JackJumpers are in a unique situation where they have two MVP-level guys in their backcourt, but Crawford feels ahead of Milton Doyle as the engine that's keeping this team toward the top of the ladder. Crawford is averaging 19.1 points and 4.0 assists a game, and the efficiency concerns that were there to start the season have vanished. On a team that plays with such an impressive level of connectivity, Crawford has been able to stand out as the JackJumpers' game-breaker. Would you bet on Doyle stepping in and being that guy as the season comes to an end? Probably, and there are a multitude of reasons why his game has been up and down; most notably returning to the US for a period of time for a personal matter. For now, though, Crawford has been more valuable.

Next best: Jaylen Adams, Mitch Creek, Parker Jackson-Cartwright, Patrick Miller, Anthony Lamb

Coach of the Year

Frontrunner: Dean Vickerman

Vickerman is running away with this award. United is currently both the best offensive (119.2 ORtg) and defensive (107.3 DRtg) team in the NBL, having separated themselves atop the ladder with a 13-3 record. This team full of high-level locals is clicking on the offensive end, while, unsurprisingly, Vickerman has this United group as connected defensively as we've seen any team over the past few seasons. They're the favourite to win it all, and separating themselves from the rest more and more with each game.

Scott Roth

The argument for Roth is that he has his team operating with similar efficiency to United on both ends, but does it with much less 'talent'. The JackJumpers are second in the league in offence and second in defence, currently sitting in fourth place with a 9-7 record, and Roth's leadership is a huge part of that.

Next best: John Rillie, Mahmoud Abdelfattah

Dean Vickerman has been the mastermind behind a very successful season for United. Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Most Improved Player

Frontrunner: Jaylin Galloway

What a jump Galloway's been able to make, from last season to this one. The opportunity is up -- and that's a theme across this list -- but that hasn't come with any drop in efficiency, and he's emerged as an extremely important piece to a winning team. Galloway jumped from 5.1 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.8 assists to 12.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists a game, while also emerging as one of the league's best defensive players.

Tyrell Harrison

The level Harrison has been playing at has completely shifted the way we look at him. A lot of it is just staying healthy but, that aside, the Kiwi has shown flashes as one of the most imposing players in the NBL. He's moved from 5.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks to 9.3 points, 5.7 blocks, and 1.6 blocks a game, and has hurdled Aron Baynes as the clear starting centre for the Brisbane Bullets. The scary thing is it still feels like there's a whole other level for Harrison to lift to; the Bullets are a much more effective team when he's on the floor, and there's a chance these increased reps could lead to even more improvement as the season progresses.

Jaylin Galloway has emerged as a vital player to a dominant Sydney Kings. Photo by Steve Bell/Getty Images

Jack McVeigh

The improvement in counting stats don't really jump off the page for McVeigh. They're there, but that's not why he's in this conversation.

The JackJumpers are one of the best teams in the league, and McVeigh's impact on winning has clearly taken a leap. He leads the entire NBL in total plus-minus with a +167, and hasn't sacrificed efficiency for an increase in overall production. McVeigh has gone from a really good role player to one of Tasmania's stars, and his team is better for it.

Next best: Ben Ayre, Jordan Hunter, Dejan Vasiljevic

Best Defensive Player

Frontrunner: Shea Ili

This race doesn't feel particularly close right now. Ili is the best defender on the, far and away, best defensive team in the NBL. Yes, he's flanked by high-level defenders at multiple positions, but Ili leads from the front on that end of the floor. He's the biggest reason why practically every opposing team that's faced United has had issues getting into their offence; Ili's ability to play up and in, slide his feet with the ball carrier, and be so disruptive that the team rarely gets into its set cleanly, is unrivalled in the NBL. The eye test shows it, and the numbers validate it.

Shea Ili has been a defensive force for the ladder-leaders this season. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Tahjere McCall

The Taipans' defence has been above the league average all season, and McCall is a big reason for it. Does he embellish contact a whole lot? Yes, though officials picking up on it early in recent times has seen that part of his game diminish slightly, for the better. Can he often be erratic? Sometimes, but that's what makes him someone opposing players have no desire to see in front of them. He's been a high-level point of attack defender this season, troubling opposing guards with his length, athleticism, and activity, and is always putting himself in the position to put fear in the eyes of any player bringing the ball up the floor.

Kristian Doolittle

It's no surprise that the Wildcats' defence and rebounding took a significant step in the right direction when Doolittle began to be involved more. The forward provides a ton of versatility on the defensive end, guarding multiple positions and rebounding the ball at a high level for a team that started the season struggling in those areas. He's unheralded, and his game isn't loud, but his effectiveness has been clear.

Next best: Jo Lual-Acuil Jr., Sam McDaniel, Will Magnay, Bul Kuol

Best Sixth Man

Frontrunner: Ian Clark

Clark has been such a luxury for United. Their offence never stops being potent because Clark has been coming in off the bench and keeping the scoring ticking at an extremely impressive rate. The shooting guard is averaging 14.0 points per game, shooting a wildly efficient 54.2 percent from beyond the arc on fairly considerable volume. He's the ultimate spark plug, but has also been a plus defender all season long; you can always bet on Clark entering games and making winning plays.

Jonah Bolden

Speaking of luxuries, Bolden fits into that category, too. He's returned to form a lot quicker than most of us thought he would after so long away from the game, and gives the Kings such a unique look at the five-spot off the bench. Bolden brings elite shooting (44.2 percent from downtown) and high-level rebounding (7.5 rebounds a game), making sure Abdelfattah's team doesn't lose much when Jordan Hunter heads to the bench.

Jonah Bolden's impact at the Kings has been noticeable. Emily Barker/Getty Images

Chris Smith

The Bullets found something when they moved Smith to the bench. It allows the sharpshooter to enter games and immediately be the focal point on the offensive end, and he's been largely effective since being thrust into that role. Smith is averaging 12.3 points a game, shooting 36.2 percent from downtown, and, while he could provide scoring output on a more consistent basis, it's clear he's been one of the league's best bench producers.

Next best: Kouat Noi, Alex Sarr, Will Magnay

Next Generation Award

Frontrunner: Luke Travers

It's easy to forget about Travers because United is so stacked with talent, but he really is an important piece of what they do, and is in the midst of the best season of his career. Travers is extremely important to United's league-best defence, and has had moments of dominance and imposition that have really shown why his ceiling is regarded as so high. The counting stats are solid -- 12.3 points and 7.5 rebounds a game -- and United is happy with him thus far, but there's a sense he can play with even more force to leave an imprint on games. If he does that, this award could be his to lose.

Luke Travers has had an immediate impact at Melbourne United. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Sam Froling

It remains hilarious that Froling is still eligible to win this award for the next two years because it feels like he's been in the NBL forever, but he fills the criteria so he's toward the top of this conversation right now. He's the most productive of the young players -- 14.5 points and 8.0 rebounds a game -- and is a net positive out there when it comes to winning games. While Froling's numbers are similar to last season, there is a sense that opposing teams are feeling him a bit more, so that growth is good to see. The big-man has become more of a focus under new head coach Justin Tatum, so you'd bet on his production only growing from here on out.

Jaylin Galloway

Galloway just turned 21, and is already looking like one of the league's emerging stars. A shoulder injury meant we didn't get to see him in action for a few weeks but, when he has been on the floor, he's been a two-way force. The athletic wing is playing at a level where it wouldn't be surprising if he's the next Australian in the NBA, potentially at the end of this NBL season.

Next best: Ariel Hukporti, Alex Sarr, Alex Toohey, Bobi Klintman