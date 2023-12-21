Open Extended Reactions

A tattoo of the word 'patience' is a daily reminder that while Luke Travers' NBA dream may be taking more time to become reality than he'd like, it remains well and truly alive.

Preparing to take on his former NBL club Perth in Saturday's sold-out open-air showdown in Melbourne, the United swingman knows he also has eyes on him from the USA's big hitters.

Travers was drafted by Cleveland in 2022 and got a taste of Summer League action earlier this year before returning to the NBL and joining United this season.

Luke Travers has had an immediate impact at Melbourne United. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Cavaliers general manager Mike Gansey was back in Australia earlier this month, when he confirmed he was still keen on the Perth-born 22-year-old.

With virtually two 'masters', Travers said he felt like he was tracking well for another crack at the NBA.

"It's a pretty unique position but also a good one for sure," he said on Thursday.

"(Cleveland) do a really good job and (are) letting me do my thing here ... and once the season ends we go from there.

"It's something I've been working towards for the last few years so I'm definitely ready."

Travers knocked back the US college route to play in the NBL and after making his debut in 2019 was fully contracted by the Wildcats for their 2021-22 campaign.

He said his fight to find a place at basketball's top table was a reason behind the tattoo on his chest.

"I feel like every kid's got their own journey and mine has been a little bit different," he explained.

"It's all about staying patient - in the first year I didn't really play much, second year sort of the same thing, and then I just waited for my opportunity.

"I stayed patient and then it all sort of came together for me."

His Melbourne coach Dean Vickerman said Travers had been finding some good form, particularly with his three-point shooting.

"He was a 40 per cent three-point shooter last year and he hasn't quite shot at that level yet (this season), but he's seeing a few more open shots recently.

"He's really stepped into it and punished teams in that area.

"There's going to be some more opportunities for him in this game."

Runaway early season leaders, Melbourne sit at the top of the ladder while Perth have been on the rise and currently lie third.

Travers has faced his former team on two previous occasions, splitting the results, with the Wildcats winning in overtime in their most recent clash.

He said he could still see the growth in his own team.

"We're still getting better every day ... whether it's playing harder or certain executions that we have to get down and fix," he said.

"We're doing a good job of that so hopefully it keeps going."