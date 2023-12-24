Mon Conti hits a deep three at the buzzer to keep the Boomers in striking distance heading into the last break. (0:19)

The WNBL players were taking no chances this week, granting their own Christmas wishes.

With only seven more rounds of the regular season to go, teams are feeling the pressure and responding with some spectacular games of basketball. The Sydney Flames showed they were no joke this round and the UC Capitals used their first win momentum to get themselves a second. The top four is anything but certain and this round proved that.

Game of the round - Perth Lynx vs. Southside Flyers

It was always going to be a fierce battle between the Perth Lynx and the Southside Flyers, but it was made more interesting by the fact that the Flyers were down the likes of Lauren Jackson and Leilani Mitchell.

The score line stayed close for the entire game, but the Lynx managed to get ahead with a 10-point margin in the second half. This was a margin that the Flyers struggled to break, despite bouts of excellent play, they couldn't capitalise off any runs.

A high scoring game is one that often benefits the Lynx, and that was no different in this game. It was fast-paced from both teams, but this style better suited the hot hand of the Lynx who had both Amy Atwell and Aari McDonald putting up big numbers, scoring 27 and 25, respectively.

Aari McDonald of the Lynx drives to the basket. Paul Kane/Getty Images

The Lynx exploited the Flyers turnovers and had 30 points off both fast breaks alone. The Flyers weren't as lucky and struggled to get going offensively, Mercedes Russell top scored for her team with 20, followed by Bec Cole whose offensive tenacity kept her team in the game, she had 19 points.

Maddy Rocci was limited due to her foul trouble and despite a strong effort from Dallas Loughridge off the bench, the Flyers couldn't stop McDonald or get on top of the Lynx, ultimately losing by ten points.

Surprise of the round - Flames get two in a row without Tess Madgen

After what was an ugly performance in Round 7, the Sydney Flames were a new team this week, proving they were still a chance for finals.

With Tess Madgen still sitting out injured, the Flames needed to rally if they were going to have a fighting chance. And rally they did, with the likes of Lauren Nicholson, Cayla George and Emma Clarke stepping up to the table, they were able to pull off two wins in Round 8.

It was expected to be a blowout, particularly with Tess Madgen's absence, however, it ended up being one with the opposite outcome. The Flames took the Boom Box by surprise, beating the Melbourne Boomers by a huge 28 points.

It was a shooting display like no other, where the Flames could not miss, especially from deep. Their accuracy taking the wind out of the Boomers, who despite their talented line up, were truly showing how much they rely on Jordin Canada, who had to sit out per concussion rules.

Player of the round - Jade Melbourne

They call it a home court advantage, but for Jade Melbourne and her UC Capitals, they seem to win anywhere but the Canberra Convention Centre. Although it may not be the court they train and play on, the homecourt advantage is stronger through the huge crowds that come to support their Caps.

Jade Melbourne of the Capitals in action. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

As the game began, Melbourne had met her match in Izzy Borlase, who was holding her own defensively and stopping Melbourne from getting to the basket. However, it wasn't for long, Melbourne showing off her incredible range and step back move once again.

She had the fans on their feet and the Lightning players with their head in their hands, unable to find a way to stop her. Always rising to the occasion, she had a big 31 points, seven assists and five rebounds, but what was most impressive; six from seven three pointers made. Melbourne is a player that continues to perform, she led her team to their second win of the season (and in a row) over the Lightning.

RESULTS:

Melbourne Boomers defeated by Sydney Flames, 58-86

UC Capitals defeated Adelaide Lightning, 86-73

Sydney Flames defeated Bendigo Spirit. 79-67

Perth Lynx defeated Southside Flyers, 95-85

Townsville Fire defeated by Melbourne Boomers, 62-82