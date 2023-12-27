WNBL Round 9 preview: Lynx, Caps to bring early NYE fireworks

Bobi Klintman does it on both ends as he interrupts the passing lane and slams home a huge dunk on the fastbreak. (0:18)

Christmas has come and gone, but there is one more round of WNBL action for 2023 and it is sure to bring its own set of fireworks. The first game of the round will act as good practice for New Year's Eve with anyone outside of Western Australia forced to stay up to watch the Perth Lynx take on the up-and-coming UC Capitals - a game worthy of a late night!

For the rest of the competition, the Townsville Fire will be ready to bounce back from a shock loss last week; the Melbourne Boomers will be set to get back on track; and the Adelaide Lightning and Southside Flyers will battle it out, hoping to squeeze one last win in for the year.

Player to watch

Monica Okoye, UC Capitals

Monica Okoye may be an import, but her role is relatively quiet compared to others in the competition. She knows just the right time to step up and hit the big shots that her team needs from her, but she also isn't afraid to step aside if it is another teammates' turn.

Monica Okoye of the Capitals in action Graham Denholm/Getty Images

This round, the Caps face a team known for their deep range, so it is likely she will need to knock down a few of her own if her side are to keep in touch. In saying that, she has proven she can also play inside, pulling her defenders out and then attacking the rim. By doing this, she may be able to draw some fouls which would both ensure some points to her team, but also put players like Amy Atwell, Anneli Maley or even Miela Goodchild in foul trouble - something that would be considered a win for her team.

Key matchup

Froling vs. Froling

The last time these two teams played it was just one goal that separated them in what was a fierce contest.

The Melbourne Boomers currently sit at third, while the Bendigo Spirit have dropped to sixth. It has been a less than ideal season for both teams, as they've struggled to perform consistently.

Keely Froling of the Boomers drives to the basket Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Keely Froling, Boomers' captain, has been a force for her team, leading with power and aggression inside, but also able to hit from downtown. Her sister, although not being the star of her Spirit team, has proven time and again how dangerous she can be down low.

There is not too much difference between the two sisters' statistics, they have even both recorded the same number of blocks for the season. It will be interesting to see how many blocks they get on one another!

Game of the week

Perth Lynx vs. UC Capitals

These may be two of the most exciting teams to watch as both play an up-tempo style with plenty of pace in transition. For the Perth Lynx, this will be a game they expect to win and further their progression in the ladder standings. On the other hand, the UC Capitals are on a two-game winning streak, albeit their only wins of the season, and they will want to ride the momentum and take advantage of an unsuspecting Lynx team.

Jade Melbourne will look to continue her stellar shooting form and use it to distract defenders. Her team's performance may rise according to her energy, but there are plenty of other talented Caps players. For Alex Sharp, she will be facing off against her old team - carrying some extra motivation to leave with a dub.

Lynx certainly won't be making it easy, their three-point shooting a huge part of their arsenal, not to mention their MVP candidate of a point guard in Aari McDonald.

In this game, the likes of Emily Potter may make a difference, considering her size advantage over the Caps players. The Caps fans may not be making the journey to the Bendat Basketball Centre, but the crowd is still sure to bring the noise for this big game.

SCHEDULE:

Perht Lynx vs. UC Capitals, 27 Dec via ESPN

Sydney Flamers vs. Townsville Fire, 29 Dec via 9NOW

Melbourne Boomers vs. Bendigo Spirit, 30 Dec via 9NOW

Adelaide Lightning vs. Southside Flyers, 30 Dec via 9NOW

Townville Fire vs. Perth Lynx, 31 Dec via 9NOW