Hawks blow 36ers away to stay hot in NBL

Open Extended Reactions

The Illawarra Hawks have continued their stark turnaround under coach Justin Tatum, producing a commanding second half performance in a 91-84 New Year's Eve victory against the Adelaide 36ers.

Not only was it a battle of the bottom two teams in the NBL at WIN Entertainment Centre, but also the two teams under new coaches.

Scott Ninnis is back in charge for a second time in Adelaide having replaced CJ Bruton. Tatum has taken over at the Hawks from Jacob Jackomas, and his new side kept their roll going on Sunday.

It's been a decidedly different looking team now under Tatum, with a greater buy-in and effort defensively and vastly improved execution in attack.

That wasn't necessarily on show in the first half though. Adelaide went into the break leading 41-40 thanks to a strong finish to the first half, with Isaac Humphries dominating the battle of Australian centres against Sam Froling.

Tyler Harvey in action for the Hawks. Photo by Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

Humphries had 20 points to halftime for the Sixers but after four minutes of the third quarter the Hawks had blown the game wide open, and Ninnis had already used up two timeouts.

Illawarra went on a 23-4 scoring streak to start the second half which included three-point bombs to Tyler Harvey, Justin Robinson and Wani Swaka Lo Buluk.

The Hawks went on with the job from there, leading by as many as 18 points and winning by seven to improve to 7-9 for the season. They're also 5-2 since Tatum took over.

It was another all-round team performance, with Robinson producing 19 points and three assists.

Gary Clark added 14 points and 12 rebounds, Swaka Lo Buluk 12 points, Harvey 11 points, four rebounds and three assists, and Todd Blanchfield 10 points.

Adelaide remains last at 5-13.

Humphries finished with 26 points and nine rebounds, DJ Vasiljevic added 17 points and four boards, and Trey Kell had 16 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the first triple-double of the NBL season.