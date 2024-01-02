Zahui B stabilising emotions after experience in Israel

Open Extended Reactions

New Year's Eve fireworks represent colour and joy but for Amanda Zahui B they were a chilling reminder of a year she wants to move on from but never forget.

Before Townsville's new import was on court in the WNBL, she was in Israel preparing to play for Division 1 club Maccabi Bnot Ashdod when Hamas, and other armed groups from Gaza, attacked on October 7, 2023.

Just 21kms away from the initial bombings, her building shook as she hid, terrified of what might happen next.

And while Zahui B was able to flee and return safely to her family in Sweden, the sounds and sights will last a lifetime.

Dread filled the 30-year-old in the lead up to Dec. 31. She spoke with her therapist and Recovery Lab Townsville owner Matthew Scott to form strategies and coping mechanisms.

It was also a game day for the Fire.

"New Year's Eve was very hard, I'm very open about the anxiety I have," Zahui B told ESPN.

"The reflection of this past year but also the fireworks because the Iron Dome shooting down the missiles and bombs sounds just like fireworks. Once I came home from Israel, the local soccer team in Sweden had won their league and were shooting fireworks and even though mentally, I knew I was safe, my body went into shock. That premeditated fear of it happening on New Year's Eve added anxiety to me throughout the day.

"I wasn't the hyper self I usually am when I was on court and it was very hard to control."

Phone calls post-game to her family and partner Shameeka Fishley, a professional soccer player currently in France, kept her calm.

Building up her minutes each game and providing valuable contributions off the bench, the centre wants to contribute in the Fire’s quest for back-to-back championships. Kelly Defina/Getty Images

"Closer to midnight I put my headphones on and started watching TikTok, then did a meditation. I had a blindfold over my head as I didn't want to see the reflection (of the fireworks). I didn't know how I was going to react and I didn't want to find out," she added.

"I'd rather be prepared than having to stress in the moment and that's how I move as a basketball player, I'd rather do all the preparation before and that creates the best opportunity for us to be great in life."

Heartbreaking images on social media take Zahui B right back.

"I hate seeing people suffering and young children, who have a whole future ahead of them, dying. It's not awful for me, because I'm safe and I got out, but why is this world filled with so much hate?"

"The hardest thing coming back to Sweden was feeling guilty. I was in Israel playing basketball, doing something I love and then seeing all these innocent lives being taken and barbarically tortured no matter what side or what their nationality is, it created a guilt in me that's hard to deal with even though I know it's not my fault.

"I've always been and will be someone who stands for humanity and I believe in humanity and peace and love for everyone."

Returning to Sweden she was embraced by her family.

"My parents are gifts from above and have been an enormous support."

After a two week break, she was ready to get back into basketball.

The Fire, looking for a replacement for reigning Rachael Sporn Medallist Tianna Hawkins, felt like a good fit. Zahui B and Fire captain Sami Whitcomb also share the same agent.

Players join Townsville to be part of the program led by revered mentor and reigning Coach of the Year Shannon Seebohm and now Zahui B knows why.

"He picked me up from the airport and we talked about my role and it was really refreshing hearing how excited he was to have me on the team, a real genuine conversation from the jump," she says.

"I came to my first practice, sat and listened to him coach and speak and I immediately realised it, he's very smart when it comes to basketball, his IQ is very high. I'm trying to pick his brain while I'm here.

"He's just a fantastic human, great coach. I think I'm really in the right place, I'm really grateful for this opportunity and to play for Shannon."

After a small break the Townsville Fire, looking for a replacement for reigning Rachael Sporn Medallist Tianna Hawkins, felt like a good fit for Amanda Zahui B. Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

In 2023, Zahui B was the first WNBA player to be traded three times in a calendar year. She eventually hit the court with Indiana Fever and is unsure of, but excited about, what her future looks like.

"I'm entering a new era of Amanda on the court, that's the goal and mindset going into 2024 as a free agent in the WNBA," she explains.

"Sticking to the grind and honestly staying open and honest to myself, that's the main focus.

"I get to play, have fun and be happy. My mental health comes first and I know when I'm feeling at my best mentally, I play my best."

Building up her minutes each game and providing valuable contributions off the bench, the centre wants to contribute in the Fire's quest for back-to-back championships.

"I spoke about it after the game against Perth. This sounds super cocky but I say it with all the humbleness in my body, I'm not here to come second or third or anything after first place," Zahui B says.

"I think we have the best squad, best coaches, best organisation and our plan as an organisation is to win. The two games we lost back-to-back was a humbling experience. If you're not locked in, you're going to get your butt handed to you.

"So, coming out against the Lynx and showing we can dominate, Perth's a fantastic team, they are hard, they are tough as nails, but winning and still not playing to our best ability that shows our mentality has shifted and we are still slowly building.

"I'm really excited for the rest of the season but I'm not planning on anything else but winning the championship."