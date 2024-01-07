Bullets impress in snapping losing run to Kings

Nathan Sobey posts 27 points as the Bullets fight off the Kings' late comeback to get the win in Sydney. (1:43)

Open Extended Reactions

The Brisbane Bullets unveiled three-time NBL champion Casey Prather but it was Nathan Sobey who led a strong all-round contribution for a drought-breaking 101-93 road win against the Sydney Kings.

Brisbane had lost seven straight against the Kings and the last 10 at Qudos Bank Arena since 2017.

But they kept the crowd of 13,078 quiet for most of the afternoon in an impressive showing to hand Sydney a fourth straight home defeat.

After trailing by a point at quarter-time, Brisbane scored 29 points to 15 in the second term to go into half-time leading 52-39.

While both teams shot virtually the same from the floor, Brisbane went five-of-10 from downtown and 13-of-15 at the foul line with just three turnovers to the Kings, who were one-of-10, four-of-five, and conceded eight turnovers.

Nathan Sobey of the Bullets is challenged by Jaylen Adams of the Kings. Matt King/Getty Images

Sam McDaniel (10 points), Shannon Scott (six points, four assists), Prather, Sobey, Isaac White (12 points) and Josh Bannan (13 points, nine boards) all made three-pointers to keep Brisbane on top in the third quarter.

The Bullets lead blew to as much as 18 points, and while the Kings came back in the fourth quarter to reduce the margin to four points, Brisbane closed it out to snap their run out of outs to Sydney and improve to 9-11 for the season.

Sobey again led the way for Brisbane with 27 points while Prather made his Bullets debut with almost 11 minutes for eight points. Olympian and NBA champion Aron Baynes had a crucial eight points in his 20 minutes.

Next Star Rocco Zikarsky had an impressive cameo for 10 and-a-half minutes for six points and four blocks.

It was a double loss weekend for the Kings after their defeat against Melbourne United on Thursday. They slip to 10-10 with their three-peat quest hanging by a thread.

Former MVP Jaylen Adams had 21 points and eight assists with Jordan Hunter hitting two threes on his way to 17 points and 10 rebounds. Kouat Noi contributed 13 points and seven boards.