It's Monday with the weekend's action in the books, so it's time to react with fire or cool the jets on some NBL takes.

Kane Pitman, Olgun Uluc and Peter Hooley are here to decide... is this just a headline, or is it a genuine storyline?

There's cause for concern at Melbourne United after dropping two of their past three games

Peter Hooley: Headline.

The reason it's not concerning just yet is that United's road record in NBL24 is 7-2, with those two losses coming in the last three games. Having said that, I'm aware that two of those 'away' games were Throwdowns on their own floor. The Adelaide game was a danger game for Melbourne, because they came up against a team that has a free swing and sometimes you subconsciously prepare for it as if you'll win it on talent alone. Give a lot of credit to Adelaide for the way they performed in this one and every time Melbourne made a run, the 36ers shut it down quickly. It's only two losses away from home, but you know Dean Vickerman will be looking at how they can adjust things on a road trip in order to have his team ready to fire.

Kane Pitman: Headline.

An absolute juggernaut for much of the season, it appears the Melbourne United defence has taken its foot off the gas. In losses to Cairns and Adelaide, United conceded 50-for-89 shooting from 2-point range, with many of those coming with little resistance at the basket. On the season, United have conceded 51 percent shooting at the rim, six percentage points below league average. I've seen enough to not read much into this yet, though, If this trend continues against New Zealand and Tasmania in the next two games, I'll be more likely to raise an eyebrow.

Olgun Uluc: Storyline.

The concern is quite minor but I think it's there. Here's the thing about Melbourne United: nothing we've seen this season should shake a belief that they're both the best offensive and defensive team in the league. Even with these recent road losses; they still are. However, this road trip was an opportunity to show that they're miles above the rest of the pack and, so far, they're not showing that. There's still time in this stretch of road games to go and be that, and not having Luke Travers hurts what they do defensively in a significant way over the past few games, so that can't be discounted in these conversations. What we're seeing, though, is that this United team -- while there are no noticeable holes -- don't have that aura of invincibility to them, which would give those teams chasing the slightest sliver of hope. It's not overwhelmingly concerning, but it's not nothing.

John Rillie deserves more credit for the Perth Wildcats' stunning turnaround

Peter Hooley: Storyline.

I don't think John Rillie will want any credit for this turn in form since round 5, but he deserves a lot of it. The coaching staff had to make some big calls in order to find a winning formula and they shuffled the lineup around, shortened rotations and things started to flow. It's always a gamble when you make some big changes to players roles/expectations, but it's been clear that this team has bought into every part of it and the wins have followed. It's also no surprise that a lot more of the offence since the poor start has included Bryce Cotton. There's not too many players, if any others, who can consistently win games on their own like Cotton can. The Wildcats are humming and legitimately a title threat once again.

Kane Pitman: Storyline.

It would be simple to rattle off a bunch of superlatives for Bryce Cotton and carry on, but there has been enough personnel change in conjunction with the Cotton magic that leads me to believe that Rillie should be in the Coach of the Year mix. Benching Jordan Usher took some guts, increasing the Hyrum Harris minutes and ungluing Jesse Wagstaff from the pine also deserves a tick. Since November 1, the Wildcats are fifth in defensive efficiency and just a fraction below league average in defensive rebound percentage, two metrics that had been awful in the early Rillie era. Out of nowhere, the Wildcats appear to have bought in and the results have followed. Kudos to Rillie for riding the early season heat.

Olgun Uluc: Storyline.

It's too easy to just say that Cotton returning to playing MVP-level basketball is the only reason for what's now 10 wins over their last 12 games. Is he the primary reason? Obviously. But, there was a clear shift in lineups and schemes to make sure Cotton was maximised, while simultaneously shoring up the defence and rebounding that was quite poor to start the season. Things like leaning into Harris, Wagstaff, and Doolittle as connectors, shortening the rotation and playing bigger, while reigning in Usher on the offensive end. Rillie had some tough decisions to make in order for the team to succeed, and he went and executed them. The Wildcats are better off for it.

The Sydney Kings' recent play is more than just a midseason slump

Peter Hooley: Storyline.

The concerns are real. Every time we think that Sydney may have figured it out, they seem to lay an egg the following week. The two losses in Round 14 have alarm bells ringing for the reigning champs. Defensively, I'm just not sure where this team is at or where they go from here. Sydney has given up 100 points to their opposition in nine of their 20 games in NBL24, which they have lost eight of those matches. In fact, they are 7-2 when holding a team under 90 points and they are 3-8 when a team scores more than that. It's more than just a head-scratcher right now, because when you look at this roster and in particular the individual defensive pieces they have, it doesn't make sense. The positive for Sydney is that they still sit fourth and there is time to figure it out and make a run at this thing.

Kane Pitman: Storyline.

I can admit that I held the faith and ignored the signs for a little longer than I should have. The Kings are no longer a team that thrives on the defensive end, leaking points on a nightly basis and it appears that it's still trending in the wrong direction. Alex Toohey (19 years old) and Jaylin Galloway (21 years old) have had outstanding seasons thus far, but it has to be a major concern that the Kings consistently need to lean on the duo for two-way intensity and prime matchups. Last season, it was Xavier Cooks and Justin Simon and so I don't necessarily agree with Pete that the defensive pieces are there. This is not the same Kings team and while they can pull out big time wins with excellence on offence, the reliability and consistency is no longer present.

Olgun Uluc: Storyline.

A slump is shooting luck not going your way, or struggling through a tough stretch of games. What the Kings have gone through over the past 10 games feels a whole lot more like a symptom of a bunch of issues that are seemingly baked in, as opposed to it being an anomaly. Over each team's past 10 games, the Kings have the worst defence in the league (120.3 points allowed per 100 possessions); unsurprisingly, they're 3-7 in that stretch. There's an admitted effort issue, and the urgency just isn't there for a team that's slowly slipping toward the back part of the top-six. This isn't a slump; this might just be what this team is. One performance won't get them out of this. We've spoken ad nauseum about how the talent is there, and it is, so there needs to be a pretty seismic shift in how this team approaches games from an urgency perspective before it's worth believing in them again.