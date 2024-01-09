WNBL Round 11 preview: An early taste of finals awaits

Ahead of the McGrath Foundation Pink Hoops doubleheader, former WNBL player Tiana Mangakahia shares the story of her breast cancer diagnosis, and her hope that no women facing that battle do so without the care they need. (1:18)

There is no margin for error as we reach Round 11 of the 2023/24 WNBL season, the opportunity for teams to make the top four is shrinking each week.

The Townsville Fire have almost solidified their spot in finals, but this round is huge as they take on third on the ladder, the Melbourne Boomers, not once, but twice in the same round.

It's not just the top two spots up for grabs, the fourth spot is very much open for the taking, and the Southside Flyers' will have to improve on last round's efforts if they want to keep it as theirs.

Game of the week

Melbourne Boomers vs. Townsville Fire (twice!)

This week fans will be treated to a taste of finals, what usually happens when it is a 'best of three' series is the same teams play each other twice within the week. For the Melbourne Boomers and the Townsville Fire, that is just what is happening in this round.

It may not be finals yet, but this matchup is set to be a very competitive battle. The Boomers rallied in their last game against the Fire, despite playing without Jordin Canada and coming off a bad loss. In saying that, the Fire were missing their equivalent in Sami Whitcomb. The Fire have been in better form recently, but the Boomers have the home court advantage and will want to make the most of it.

The Fire are most dangerous from the three-point line and in transition, so it is expected that players like Monique Conti and Aimie Rocci will have crucial defensive roles. For Conti, she will need to eliminate Steph Reid as a threat, and give her as much grief as possible coming up the court.

The match-up between the Boomers and Fire is a finals preview. Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Although the Fire have some strength inside, the Boomers should look to make them score in the key as they match up well in height - and down the other end they should aim to draw fouls on players like Mikaela Ruef and Zitina Aokuso.

Key matchup

Cayla George vs. Mercedes Russell

This round's game between the Sydney Flames and the Southside Flyers has high stakes. Fourth plays fifth on the ladder and there is potential for movement. The Flyers will be the favourites going in, but considering the Flames recent form, they shouldn't be ruled out. When they play as a team and are confident in their shots, they can surprise you.

One match up that will have a big influence over the result of the game is that between Cayla George and Mercedes Russell. Both play as the five man but have very different game styles. George has the advantage of being able to play both in and outside of the key, which may work in the Flames favour, because Russell will have to get out to George's shot.

This will particularly benefit Lauren Nicholson who will have more space to get her feet in the paint. Russell is a lot more dominant under the ring, however, which puts pressure on George on defence. Known to get in some foul trouble, if she leaves the game due to early fouls, her Flames team will suffer for it.

Player to watch

Alex Fowler

Alex Fowler was on the end of some bad luck in the last round, getting some early fouls and sitting out most of the UC Capitals' game against the Southside Flyers. Her team may have won without her, but regardless, she is a very important member of the team and will be raring to spend more time on court this week. She will have her work cut out for her on defence this round, but if she can get going on offence and utilise that three-point shot then she will be putting her team in good stead. They may still sit at the bottom of the ladder, but with two games coming up, at the end of the round they could see themselves a couple of spots higher.

Alex Fowler has a big week ahead of her for the Capitals. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

SCHEDULE:

Bendigo Spirit vs. Adelaide Lightning, 10 Dec, via 9NOW

Melbourne Boomers vs. Townsville Fire, 10 Dec, via ESPN

UC Capitals vs. Perth Lynx, 11 Dec, via 9NOW

Southside Flyers vs. Sydney Flames, 12 Dec, via 9NOW

Melbourne Boomers vs. Townsville Fire, 13 Dec, via 9NOW

Sydney Flames vs. Perth Lynx, 14 Dec, via 9NOW

Bendigo Spirit vs. UC Capitals, 14 Dec, via 9NOW