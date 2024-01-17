WNBL Round 12 preview: Turner and George face off in battle of the bigs

Ahead of the McGrath Foundation Pink Hoops doubleheader, former WNBL player Tiana Mangakahia shares the story of her breast cancer diagnosis, and her hope that no women facing that battle do so without the care they need. (1:18)

Round 12 is shaping up to be a round that showcases the battle for fourth spot on the ladder. In the race is the Sydney Flames, the Bendigo Spirit, and the Perth Lynx, while the Southside Flyers will be doing everything they can to avoid dropping down from third.

The Townsville Fire might be safe for finals, but the Boomers are creeping up on them for the top spot -- it will certainly be a fight to the finish. Finals may be out of the question for the UC Capitals and the Adelaide Lightning, but with four rounds left in the regular season, there's still plenty to play for.

Game of the week

Sydney Flames vs. Adelaide Lightning

The Sydney Flames have a real chance this round to get a couple of wins under their belt, and one of those opportunities is against the Adelaide Lightning. The Lightning are a bottom team whose chance of making finals is all but done, but that is not the case for the Flames - if they can keep up their winning form that is.

It was exciting to see Tess Madgen back on court in the last round, if she continues to stay healthy then it will give her team an even better chance. We know the way Lauren Nicholson can impact a game, but the likes of Cayla George and Didi Richards have been influential in the Flames' recent success. If they maintain their confidence, then they will be a hard team to stop.

In saying that, the Lightning have shown they cannot be underestimated. A young and athletic team, the Flames' defence will be on their toes trying to keep up with the likes of Izzy Borlase, Tayla Brazel, and Jocelyn Willoughby. Bigs Brianna Tuner and George will face off and with neither being able to afford to foul out of the game, it is sure to be an intense contest between the two.

Brianna Tuner and Cayla George will face off in what is sure to be an intense contest. George's Flames are looking to keep winning while Turner and her Lightning teammates are hoping to spoil the party. Sarah Reed/Getty Images

Key matchup

Lauren Jackson vs. Kelsey Griffin

When the Southside Flyers take on the Bendigo Spirit, two stalwarts of the game will go head-to-head. Legends of the game, Lauren Jackson and Kelsey Griffin may be the oldest players on their teams, but now they are both leading their respective teams from the front.

The pressure is on the Spirit to win games; however, the Flyers cannot afford to be take their foot off the pedal, their position in the top four is anything but certain. Both players are strong defenders in the key, but the real challenge will be outside of it. Jackson's trail three has been deadly lately, Griffin will need to ensure she doesn't lose sight of her and always carries a hand. Comparably, Griffin can knock it down from deep, but is also able to rip through and drive -- Jackson will need to pick her battles and will require assistance from her teammates.

Player to watch

Emily Potter

There are not many players, if any, in the competition that can contest with the Lynx’s Emily Potter. Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

The Perth Lynx will need their towering centre to stand up even taller this round, as they take on the Bendigo Spirit in a game that has the power to impact the final standings. The Lynx had a tough Round 11 and will be looking to perform a lot better this weekend. There are not many players, if any, in the competition that can contest with the Lynx's Emily Potter.

She is not strong from outside of the key, but inside, she has the potential to dominate. Considering her teammates are very capable shooters from deep, she should be free in the paint to take her player on, knowing the help defence can't afford to leave a player open on the three-point line. It has been an adjustment period for the Lynx, with Aari McDonald out of action. Amy Atwell has stepped up and if they want to ensure they make it to finals, Potter will need to do the same -- that way teams will have to decide who is the preference to stop, leaving the other with better opportunities to perform.

SCHEDULE:

Southside Flyers vs. Bendigo Spirit, 17 January via 9NOW

Sydney Flames vs. Adelaide Lightning, 17 January via ESPN

Sydney Flames vs. UC Capitals, 19 January via 9NOW

Townsville Fire vs. Adelaide Lightning, 20 January via 9NOW

Perth Lynx vs. Bendigo Spirit, 20 January via 9NOW

Melbourne Boomers vs. Southside Flyers via 9NOW