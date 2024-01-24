WNBL Round 13 preview: Opals teammates battle in high stakes clash

The Bullets dominate Cairns to win their fifth game in their last six to move to fourth on the ladder. (1:44)

As we approach the FIBA break, where we turn our attention to the Opals' Olympic qualification in Brazil, round 13 is sure to be a heated one.

There's not much time left before finals and those fighting for a spot in the top four have their fate in their own hands. Sitting at fifth and sixth on the ladder, the Perth Lynx and Bendigo Spirit will be feeling the pressure, losing is not an option.

But it's not just a chance to play finals that is up for grabs, it's the opportunity to host at home. Nobody can refute the advantage of playing in front of a home crowd, but that is a position only the top two teams can experience.

If Townsville aren't careful, they may find themselves pushed out, as the Melbourne Boomers and Southside Flyers are hot on their tail.

Game of the week

Melbourne Boomers vs. Perth Lynx

This week's game of the round features a top four team in the Melbourne Boomers, and a team fighting to get back in, the Perth Lynx.

The Lynx have had their fair share of adversity this season with key player Aari McDonald going down with injury, forcing her team to completely alter their game plan. They are desperate to do enough to qualify for finals in time for their star point guard to return. The Boomers may be in a safer position, but will be eager to win, not just for peace of mind, but to push their way back into the top two.

In their previous two match ups, McDonald was still on court, but both teams have one win apiece. The Lynx will need to use their physicality on defence, get all rebounds, and on offence, prioritise the push of the ball up the court to avoid the Boomers pesty pressure.

Amy Atwell will have to be at her best and the likes of Anneli Maley and Emily Potter will need to step up. Look for Steph Gorman to match up on the Boomers' main scorer and play maker, Jordin Canada. The Boomers will need more than just Canada, relying on Naz Hillman to perform too.

Cayla George of the Boomers drives to the basket against Sara Blicavs of the Flyers and Lauren Jackson Kelly Defina/Getty Images

Key matchup

Lauren Jackson vs. Cayla George

The greatest of all time, Lauren Jackson will take on the reigning WNBL MVP, Cayla George in what will be a blockbuster game for round 13.

Sitting at second and fourth, there's not much between the two, but it is sure to be a feisty game as both teams are hungry for another win.

Jackson and George may be Opals teammates next week, but until then there is no love lost.

This will be an interesting matchup, as both players have similar game styles - they can shoot from three and love to fade or step back down low in the key. At the end of the day, it will come down to who can defend the other better and who can set their teammates up for good shots, as both the Southside Flyers and the Sydney Flames have knock down shooters.

Having only faced off once this season, it was Jackson who starred, and the Flyers won by six points. This time, however, George will have Tess Madgen back by her side, an addition that will impact the game and this match up.

Player to watch

Sami Whitcomb

Sami Whitcomb of the Fire celebrates drawing a foul Paul Kane/Getty Images

The Townsville Fire may be safe in finals, but after the last two rounds, their confidence will be dwindling. Everyone knows just how competent Sami Whitcomb is, and now more than ever her team needs to her to lead. She might be the Fire's leading scorer, but she has been well supported this season with a myriad of other scoring threats. At risk of losing momentum before the two-week break and ahead of finals, we can expect Whitcomb to put her foot down this round and remind everyone just how good she is.

SCHEDULE:

Melbourne Boomers vs. Perth Lynx, 24 Jan via ESPN

Bendigo Spirit vs. UC Capitals, 25 Jan via 9NOW

Sydney Flames vs. Southside Flyers, 25 Jan via 9NOW

Townsville Fire vs. Southside Flyers, 27 Jan via 9NOW

Adelaide Lightning vs. UC Capitals, 28 Jan via 9NOW

Bendigo Spirit vs. Melbourne Boomers, 30 Jan via 9NOW

UC Capitals vs. Townsville Fire, 30 Jan via 9NOW

Southside Flyers vs. Perth Lynx, 31 Jan via 9NOW