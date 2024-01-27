Vasiljevic stars as in-form 36ers smash Taipans in NBL

Dejan Vasiljevic pours in 28 points and the 36ers crush the Taipans at home for their fifth win in six games (1:44)

Open Extended Reactions

Adelaide have kept their flickering NBL finals hopes alive, continuing their late-season resurrection with a clinical 88-71 victory over Cairns.

Sharpshooter Dejan Vasiljevic (28 points) and a commanding 25-13 second-quarter played pivotal roles in the 36ers' third successive win in front of a fifth consecutive sellout Adelaide Entertainment Centre crowd on Saturday.

"It's exciting," interim 36ers coach Scott Ninnis said.

"There is a belief within this group now.

"Defensively, to hold a team like that with so much firepower to a score like that is very exciting."

Lat Mayen (15 points) top-scored off the bench for the Taipans, whose disastrous outing was further soured when centre Sam Waardenburg, back after missing three games with concussion, went off after copping an accidental elbow to the face from Nick Marshall in the closing minutes.

Undermanned Cairns, without Sam Mennenga (back), Bobi Klintmann (concussion) and Jonah Antonio (calf), needed more from star import guards Patrick Miller (eight points at 13 per cent) and Tahjere McCall (six points at 25 percent).

Trey Kell III of the 36ers runs the ball back in front of Cairns' Taran Armstrong. Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images

The blowout result was extra costly for the Taipans (11-14), who would have catapulted to fourth place with a victory but instead slump to eighth.

"These two games (including last Friday's 18-point loss to Brisbane) were opportunities for us to make a push for a top-four spot," Cairns coach Adam Forde said.

"Not only to lose them but (to do so) by the margins that we have is disappointing.

"But I think it's a true reflection of where we're at."

Mayen was active off the bench early with nine first-quarter points in four minutes, but Vasiljevic was unstoppable at the other end with 11 points to give Adelaide a 28-25 edge at the opening break.

From that point the result was never in doubt.

The Sixers smashed the Snakes in all facets, outrebounding them 17-7 in the second term and monstering them 36-6 in the paint to open up a 15-point halftime buffer.

Cairns missed 15 of their 17 second-quarter shot attempts and coughed up nine first-half turnovers, thanks to a combination of Trey Kell's active hands and their own butterfingers.

Adelaide extended their advantage to 75-53 at three-quarter time, before starting the fourth stanza with Vasiljevic's fifth triple and ending it with a spectacular Jason Cadee-to-Trentyn Flowers alley-oop.