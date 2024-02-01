Magnay hurt as JackJumpers beat Taipans in NBL

Jordan Crawford buries six triples on his way to 25 points and Tasmania holds on in a tight contest against the Cairns Taipans (1:44)

Tasmania have bolstered their NBL finals prospects and placed a severe dent in Cairns' aspirations with a 94-86 victory, but their joy was tempered by a rib injury suffered by centre Will Magnay.

Magnay, the league's leading shot-blocker and sixth-highest rebounder, struggled to breathe and staggered to the bench gingerly after being hut flush in the ribs by Taipans captain Tahjere McCall's unsportsmanlike foul with 2:59 remaining in the fourth quarter of Thursday's clash at the Cairns Convention Centre.

With only two matches left against top-ranked duo Perth (away) and Melbourne (home), Cairns will likely need a miracle to make the top six.

Imports Jordon Crawford (25 points, 6-of-10 three-pointers) and Milton Doyle (17 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists) led Tasmania's charge, with Clint Steindl (14 points at 100 percent) submitting a useful captain's cameo off the bench.

Jordon Crawford of the JackJumpers drives to the basket. Photo by Emily Barker/Getty Images

Cairns' all-American backcourt Patrick Miller (30 points) and McCall (20) lacked support as the Taipans (11-15) slipped to eighth spot.

Miller and McCall, with minimal support elsewhere, kept Cairns in the hunt in the first half, at the end of which Tasmania led narrowly, 45-44.

Diminutive Crawford caught fire in the third period, knocking down three triples to finally give the JackJumpers some breathing space.

Miller exchanged heated words with Magnay after being bowled over by the big JackJumper, before Cairns coach Adam Forde received a technical foul for dissent, the Taipans' emotions bubbling over with the stakes so high.

After forcing Tasmania into a 24-second violation with 2.7 seconds left in the third term, the Snakes let the JackJumpers off the hook when Sam Waardenburg stepped out of bounds while launching a late prayer.

Possession was back with the JackJumpers with 1.5 seconds on the clock and Sean Macdonald drilled a bomb from right on the halfway line to put his side up 72-62 at three-quarter time.

Crawford and Steindl continued to sizzle from outside in the fourth as the Jackies' lead bulged to 13 points, effectively ending Cairns' resistance and probably their season.