It's Monday with the weekend's action in the books, so it's time to react with fire or cool the jets on some NBL takes.

Kane Pitman, Olgun Uluc and Peter Hooley are here to decide... is this just a headline, or is it a genuine storyline?

THE WILL MAGNAY AND TAHJERE McCALL VERDICT WAS APPRORIATE

Peter Hooley: Headline.

One thing I do agree with is that fines were appropriate and we can all just move on after the little back and forth in this game. When I watched both of these incidents, I thought the exact same sanction would be fair, regardless of the outcome. It looked a whole lot worse for McCall because Magnay ended up leaving the floor and receiving treatment. I'm just not convinced McCall's action was careless as opposed to intentional, even though he put his hands up afterward. These bumps/pushes happen regularly in games and normally there's not a heap to look at, but no doubt there was a little extra added during this one. In the end, as Kane will mention, we can move on now without anyone missing games.

Kane Pitman: Storyline.

Assuming both teams accept the early guilty plea, there isn't much to see here. A little bit of spice between the two teams provided a high level of entertainment and ultimately, neither player should be missing a game for those actions. I know the boys are worked up over the intentional or careless verdict, but I can't bring myself to get overly emotional about it. Magnay steamrolled Miller early in the game and I would suspect McCall was more than happy to provide some retaliation in support of his teammate. Intentional, I would assume yes, but both guys should be free play this week so let's move on.

Olgun Uluc: Headline.

So, I understand sanctions being handed out for what happened. Both plays were probably overly aggressive, you can throw them in the genre of non-basketball plays. The only thing that's puzzling is why Magnay's sanction was more significant than McCall's. Magnay was running down the court, saw Pat Miller step in to maybe take a charge, so he sort of lined the import up and dropped him. Obviously aggressive, obviously intentional because he lined him up, and then he made a lot of contact. I'd argue McCall's fits all of the same criteria: he saw Magnay rolling so he intentionally put his shoulder into him and made significant contact. That was also a non-basketball play, where the intention is obviously to, at the very least, intimidate. I'm fine with both being sanctioned but, in my mind, both hits fit the same criteria.

AFTER A ROLLERCOASTER RIDE, THE TOP SIX IS SET WITH TWO ROUNDS TO PLAY

Peter Hooley: Headline.

Even though the Anthony Lamb injury is nearly the worst possible outcome for New Zealand, I still have faith that they have more than enough talent to not only make the Play-In, but to win a game in the postseason as well. Finn Delany will have to find his groove once again after missing a bunch of time but with Parker Jackson-Cartwright and Zylan Cheatham doing their thing, this Breakers team is dangerous. It might feel somewhat strange to have more faith in a team like New Zealand compared to Brisbane or Sydney, but the Breakers just feel hungrier and more determined in the back end of this season.

Kane Pitman: Storyline.

I think we are finally set despite some teams doing their absolute best to stumble out of the mix. New Zealand face back-to-back double game weekends and they will also have to do it without Lamb as Hools mentioned. The second game of those back-to-backs is on the road in Melbourne and then Adelaide, hardly easy trips. I think the Bullets and Kings are going to fall in and the Breakers are going to be a hard luck story after a horror season of injuries which is a shame because they deserve to be there and I'd certainly rather watch New Zealand in the postseason over Brisbane in a win or go home matchup.

Olgun Uluc: Headline.

The Breakers' win over the Wildcats on Sunday changed a lot. They had slip-ups early because of injuries, but that win put them in a really good position to work their way into the top-six. If I was a betting man, I'd say the Brisbane Bullets look set to drop out of it, with the Breakers rising up. The Bullets face Adelaide at home, and then head to New Zealand to face the Breakers; given their percentage disparity, they'll probably need to win both games to make the six. The Bullets-Breakers game may end up deciding which of the two makes Play-In, and there's good reason to trust New Zealand's talent and current form in that situation. Illawarra has a tough week coming up which could put their spot in the six in jeopardy, but they may only need to win one of their last four games to make it. I know I probably made a lot of this sound more complex than it actually is, but it's the reality of where we are right now.

TASMANIA CAN WIN IT ALL

Peter Hooley: Storyline.

Kane finally let me on the Tasmania train recently as I have been trying to get on there for some time. Little does he want to admit but I never lost faith in this JackJumper team. The fact their average losing margin is just under 5 points on the season means that they are always around the mark and only needed to change a couple things here and there. With Doyle running more of the PG against Adelaide, this Tasmania team looked so potent offensively and just picked apart the 36ers. Another major reason I believe they can do it all is because they have been to the finals before and they may have a little mental edge over the other two teams above them.

Kane Pitman: Storyline.

Of course they can. They hold the number one offence and number three defence in the league. They have the requisite big shot makers in Doyle, Crawford and McVeigh. They have an elite defensive presence protecting the rim in Magnay. They've beaten Melbourne twice already this season. Now....they are 0-2 against the Wildcats this season, but the total point differential across those two losses was seven points. They have no reason to fear the top two, but they will have to navigate the Play-In Tournament which could be tricky with the volatile nature of some of the teams below them. The Jackies have been legit all season, they can win it all.

Olgun Uluc: Storyline.

From the very beginning, the JackJumpers looked like a team that'd have a really high floor: they were organised as a unit really early in the piece, and had fairly reliable local depth. The ceiling was the question, though, and it came down to the impact they'd get out of their stars. Well, with the leap Jack McVeigh has taken, combined with how imposing Will Magnay can be on both ends, the pieces are absolutely there. They have two local stars alongside the import duo of Milton Doyle and Jordon Crawford, so challenging the upper echelon of teams is something they're built to do, and have demonstrated it over the course of the season. The key will be Magnay; he almost single-handedly turned the JackJumpers from a largely bad defensive team into a top-three defence. They've allowed just 109.3 points per 100 possessions -- second in the league in that stretch -- since he returned from injury, according to SpatialJam, which has yet to include the past round's games. They're built to win a title.