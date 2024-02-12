Open Extended Reactions

With Lauren Jackson and captain Tess Madgen out, the third-ranked Opals narrowly squeaked home against world No. 10 Serbia in Brazil, with veteran centre Marianna Tolo (13 points, seven rebounds) and 19-year-old guard Isobel Borlase (12 points) leading an even charge which secured the Opals a 3-0 sweep of their Olympic qualifiers.

Australia led by six points inside the final 30 seconds, before Serbia produced three big plays -- Mina Djordjevic's deuce, Yvonne Anderson's steal and Angela Dugalic's bomb from almost halfway - to trim the margin to one point inside the last second.

Serbia quickly fouled Jade Melbourne with 0.3 seconds remaining, and the young Aussie guard hit her first free throw before deliberately missing the second to ensure Serbia couldn't set up one last play.

Anderson (20 points) and Dragana Stankovic (16) led the way for the Serbs, whose early 10-0 burst set up a 22-12 quarter-time break.

The Opals switched to a zone defence, which forced Serbia into errant long-range shots, which they were less comfortable with.

Tolo and Borlase combined to spearhead a 9-0 run to drag Australia back into the contest and into the lead 35-34 at half-time, then 51-48 at the last change.

Their rebounding indifferent and their ball-handling sloppy, the Opals fell behind 64-59 midway through the fourth, before Bec Allen and Melbourne inspired an 11-1 surge to regain control.

Coming into the clash, the Opals had already secured an Olympics berth with a win over Germany on Sunday.

-- with ESPN.