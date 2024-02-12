Gary Clark (22 points) and Tyler Harvey (21 points) help the Hawks get a massive road win against the Kings (1:43)

For all she achieved in a remarkable two-part career, Lauren Jackson's final act for her country could prove to be one of her most significant.

Australia's greatest ever basketballer declared 'she was done' after the Opals defeated Germany in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on Sunday to punch their ticket to Paris.

"No, no, no, I'm out. I'm done," Jackson, 42, replied when congratulated by a reporter post-game on making her fifth Olympics.

Two of her biggest contributions to the Opals have taken place in Brazil, nearly two decades apart.

In 2006, at the peak of her powers, Jackson, as captain, spearheaded Australia to its first senior gold medal with victory in the World Cup.

Now, 18 years later she's helped the Opals secure a 10th Olympic appearance, laying the foundations for what could be another golden era for Australian women's basketball.

Belem, Brazil, providing the backdrop for a stunning changing of the guard.

Lauren Jackson (R) celebrates Australia securing Olympic qualification for Paris 2024. Marx Vasconcelos/picture alliance via Getty Images

Imparting her wealth of experience, Jackson's aura and presence was felt by team mates and opponents alike all while the next generation was blooded. The veteran and the rookies at times sharing the same court.

Against Germany, Jackson combined with 19-year-old debutant Isobel Borlase.

The young-gun guard was born in September 2004, 12 days after the Jackson-led Opals claimed silver at the Athens Olympics.

Oozing composure and poise, Borlase, who scored 10 points against Germany then 12 against Serbia, confidently got to the basket and passed the ball with the ease she does for Adelaide at WNBL level.

Jade Melbourne was born in 2002, Jackson's second year in the WNBA.

She now plays for Seattle Storm who retired Jackson's famous No.15 jersey upon her first retirement, forced by relentless and chronic injuries, in 2016.

The 21-year-old, who debuted for the Opals at the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup, bought her brand of high IQ, confident, tenacious basketball to Brazil showing why Melbourne will be a long-term draw card for Australia.

The rookies showed not only are they up to international level but gave a glimpse into the next generation of Opals tasked with returning their nation to the Olympic podium.

Ezi Magbegor, 24, produced some of her best form at international level across the three games and was crowned Most Valuable Player for the Brazil tournament, also earning All-Star Five selection alongside team mate Bec Allen.

After winning Australia's first Olympic medal, bronze in Atlanta in 1996, the Opals were perennial medallists until 2012. Disappointing Quarter Final exits followed in Rio and Tokyo.

Opals coach Sandy Brondello won two Olympic silver medals alongside Jackson and has been her coach during career 2.0.

Jackson etched herself into sporting folklore in 2022 when she sensationally came out of retirement for a once-in-a-generation home FIBA World Cup. Her return a huge morale boost following a turbulent chapter for the Opals which culminated in Liz Cambage's 11th hour withdrawal from the Tokyo Games.

Glittering credentials aside, Jackson restored culture, standards and respect for the program, internally and externally.

Lauren Jackson is embraced by Opals coach Sandy Brondello. WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

On the morning of medal day, Jackson announced via social media that the game against Canada would be her "last ever game in the green and gold."

She wound back the clock with her 30 points catapulting Australia to a bronze medal.

On Monday, Brondello paid tribute to Jackson but left the door to Paris ajar for the legendary forward.

"Lauren's one of the greats of the game and to do what she's done these past few years and play at the highest level and wear the green and gold again, it is amazing," she told a post-game press conference.

"Lauren needs to do what's best for Lauren because her legacy is already set.

"I think she can still play, I think she's in way better shape than she was at the World Cup but it's what Lauren wants now so we'll give her the space, there's no pressure from us, we'll support her and I think she can still play but if she doesn't that's fine too."

A Parisian fairytale could still await the GOAT who's won and done it all but if Lauren Jackson has called time once and for all, she did so after ensuring her beloved Opals were set up for another Olympic campaign.

Just another piece of an ever-lasting legacy.