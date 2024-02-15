WNBL Round 14 preview: The race for finals heats up

The Opals may have got the job done in Brazil at the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT), but back here in the WNBL in Australia, there is plenty more work to do.

Round 14 is the second last round of the regular season and things are far from set in stone regarding the postseason. With three teams sitting on 11 wins, and another not too far behind, teams will have to give their everything this week to ensure they give themselves the best chance to make finals and ultimately win the championship.

Sydney Flames vs. Southside Flyers

Sitting at second and fourth on the ladder, both with 11 wins to their name, another win is crucial for the Sydney Flames and the Southside Flyers. The Flames may be honouring Lauren Jackson this game, but they won't be going be easy on her, as a spot in the finals is on the line.

The last game between the two teams saw the Flames get up, but now, they may be at a disadvantage considering two of their stars in Cayla George and Tess Madgen will be recovering after the FIBA OQT. Jackson was also a part of that team but will be well supported by her Flyers teammates and they will be determined to redeem themselves.

It might not seem like a big deal with two more rounds to go; the result could very well be the decider of who makes finals and who misses out.

Key matchup

Issie Bourne vs. Naz Hillmon

The Adelaide Lightning's finals hopes might be over, but that doesn't mean their season has to be. In their matchup this round, they take on the third placed Melbourne Boomers who cannot afford to get too comfortable.

The Lightning may have relied on young star Izzy Borlase for most of the season, but now that Steph Talbot appears to be back, the team is looking stronger. However, the role of the inside man can't be underestimated. Naz Hillmon for the Melbourne Boomers has really stood up for her team, but Issie Bourne has also shone this year and will be wanting to make the most of the Lightning's last two games for the season.

Knowing that the battle between the guards will be fierce, it is the inside game for both teams that will be something to watch out for as it might be the deciding factor to who comes out on top. Bourne is known for being able to stretch the floor with her three point range, but also has some classy moves inside. Hillmon might have her on strength, which will challenge Bourne defensively, but if she can run the floor in transition then she should have some easy baskets to her name.

Player to watch

Ally Wilson

The Bendigo Spirit is still in the hunt for a spot in finals, but they have a fair bit of work in order to get there. They must win their next three games and it won't be easy. This round they take on the UC Capitals and the Townsville Fire.

A key part of Bendigo's recent success and rise on the ladder is Spirit player Ally Wilson whose competitive nature is obvious in how she plays, does not back down from a fight and will do everything to help her team win. Kelly Defina/Getty Images

While they might fancy their chances against the Caps, the Fire will be the real test. A key part of their recent success and rise on the ladder is Spirit player Ally Wilson.

Her competitive nature is obvious in how she plays, she does not back down from a fight and will do everything to help her team win. With a combination of speed and physicality, her aggression on offence will be important if the Spirit want to win both games this round. She rarely hesitates when attacking the basket and she also has great range and ability to knock it down from deep.

If she gets her eye in on the ball, she won't stop until she gets it. This is the type of energy that her team will be relying on to get them over the line.

SCHEDULE:

UC Capitals vs Bendigo Spirit, 15 Feb via ESPN

Adelaide Lightning vs Melbourne Boomers, 17 Feb via 9NOW

Sydney Flames vs Southside Flyers, 18 Feb via 9NOW

Townsville Fire vs Bendigo Spirit, 18 Feb via 9NOW

Perth Lynx vs UC Capitals, 18 Feb via 9NOW