"Nobody has done it in the way Kelly's done it": Wilson celebrates 450 WNBL games

Of Kelly Wilson's now 450 record-breaking WNBL games, it's the last 55 that hold the most significance.

The 40-year-old etched herself further into the history books on Thursday night when she achieved her latest milestone, celebrating with a Bendigo Spirit win over Canberra and 10 points, 9 assists and 4 rebounds.

The point guard has made history every time she's stepped on the court since surpassing Jess Bibby's games record of 395 in January 2020.

Humble and modest as she is durable and consistent, Wilson says returning to the court after giving birth to son Ted three years ago, and now having him watch from the sidelines, is her greatest achievement.

Heavily pregnant, she watched the pandemic-inspired hub season in north Queensland in late 2020 from home having played in the previous 18 straight seasons.

It was the likes of Steph Blicavs, Leilani Mitchell, Mia Murray, Kayla Steindl and Ashleigh Karaitiana who inspired Wilson to return to the court where she would go on to reach milestones no player in the 44-year history of the WNBL had ever achieved.

"Pre-baby, I didn't think I'd come back after having a child and be playing at this level. I genuinely felt that way and I was OK with it because I'd had a long career before Ted," Wilson told ESPN.

"The decision to play again, some of that was Paul Goriss (Canberra championship coach) convincing me I could do it and part of it was watching mums play in the league during the hub season when I was quite heavily pregnant and for the first time thought 'Oh, this is a possibility.'

"These special years now, at the age that I am and post-child, really feel like such a bonus for me."

Wilson played her first WNBL game for the Australian Institute of Sport in 2002.

In the two decades to follow she has represented Sydney (2003-05), Townsville (2005-2008 and 2017-18), Bendigo (2008-2016, 2019-20 and 2022-present) and Canberra (2018-19, 2021-22) notching 4 championships.

She returned to the league in November 2021 with the Caps where she'd won a title under Goriss and with best mate Kelsey Griffin in 2018-19.

In a fairytale of sorts, Wilson and Griffin returned to Bendigo in 2022 nearly a decade after guiding the regional club to its first ever championship and then back-to-back titles in 2013-14.

Their bond, chemistry on court and knack to drive each other to greater heights is a big factor in Wilson continuing to play.

Becoming a mother has softened the regional Victorian product whose fierce focus was once zeroed in on blitzing every gym session, practice and analysing the game she'd just completed.

"Kelly has mellowed and that's been a blessing to us all," Griffin laughs.

"She can probably see people's intentions a little better now and that there's other ways to achieve the same objective.

"And I think Ted has given her new purpose to play for. When you have accomplished everything, you do ask yourself 'why am I still putting myself and my family through this and stretching my time?' and

Kelly has never been remunerated what she's been worth her entire career and she's worked that whole time too.

"And it can be a conflicting purpose because we're currently on a five-day road trip and that's devastating for a mum to have to leave their kid behind."

A busy three-year-old who doesn't care about Bendigo's win-loss record has provided welcome perspective to his mother.

"I've got more important things taking up my mental energy and time now and that's just the stage of life I'm in and it doesn't mean I regret spending a large portion of my earlier career having that as a sole focus, it's just not where I'm at right now," Wilson explains.

"When I was younger, I'd spend far too much time worrying about things you can't control. Obviously when you lose you need to take away some learnings but it won't help you move on to the next game if you're living in the past.

"Moving on quickly and realising regardless of the result the sun will come up tomorrow and Ted wants his breakfast has been a refreshing change for me.

"Ted couldn't care less whether mum wins basketball games or has a successful training. He knows mum plays basketball and cheers me on and that's all that matters."

While stud US imports come and go and rising homegrown talent take their game abroad, Griffin believes Wilson is the greatest poster girl the league has ever had.

"I think this milestone should be one of the most celebrated things Basketball Australia does," she said.

"As a league you want players to want to stay and play in this country. You're happy they go play in Europe where they can be more financially reimburse but if you're Basketball Australia there is no better ambassador than Kelly Wilson who has grown up through all chapters of her life following the pathway they hoped to build and she exemplifies it, from the start of her career right to the end.

"Nobody has done it in the way Kelly's done it."

And it's likely nobody ever will.