Breakers beat Bullets to lock in NBL Finals spot

The New Zealand Breakers have ensured Tom Abercrombie's farewell tour will extend into the NBL post-season with an emotion-charged 103-87 win over Brisbane.

Spurred by Abercrombie's mid-week retirement announcement, the Breakers (13-14) locked in their finals spot with a dominant display in Auckland on Friday.

Import guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright starred for the home side with 27 points and eight assists, while Zylan Cheatham (19 points) and Izayah Le'afa (15) also shone.

Club legend Abercrombie contributed five points off the bench in what could be his final appearance on his home floor.

The Breakers, who face the Adelaide 36ers on Sunday in their final regular-season outing, can finish as high as fourth and no lower than sixth.

It means retiring veteran Abercrombie's dream of a fifth championship to round out his stellar career is still alive.

Sixth-placed Brisbane's fate is out of their hands as they seek a first post-season appearance since 2019.

The Bullets (13-15) will fall out of the top six if the two-time defending champion Sydney Kings (12-15) beat last-placed South East Melbourne on Saturday.

Justin Schueller's men find themselves in the unenviable position despite Josh Bannan's career-high 29 points on outstanding 12-of-14 shooting in New Zealand.

Captain Nathan Sobey added 16 points but import Casey Prather had just two points on 1-of-6 shooting.

MVP candidate Jackson-Cartwright took control early, dropping 10 points and four assists in the opening period to help his team to a nine-point lead.

The home side maintained the advantage, ahead 55-40 at halftime after Abercrombie drained a three on the buzzer. The sloppy Bullets committed 10 first-half turnovers but never gave up and got within six points with plenty of time left in the final period.

But Jackson-Cartwright shut the gate with some big plays late in the game, leading a Breakers team that had five scorers in double figures.