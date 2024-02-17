Kings thump Phoenix, beat Bullets to NBL Finals berth

The Sydney Kings demolish the South East Melbourne Phoenix and secure their place in the play-in (1:44)

Open Extended Reactions

Sydney have trounced a sorry South East Melbourne in historic fashion to leapfrog Brisbane and keep their two-time NBL championship defence alive.

The Kings' 122-67 win at John Cain Arena on Saturday means they finish either fifth or six, depending on the final game of the regular season between Adelaide and New Zealand on Sunday.

The 55-point margin is a record for the Kings and the biggest in the league's 40-minute era, while their total is the highest of the season.

Injury-hit Phoenix (10-18) limped through the final stages of the season to collect the wooden spoon in Mike Kelly's first season back as an NBL head coach.

On Friday the Bullets could have taken the Kings out of the picture, but they lost to the Breakers in Auckland and were left relying on a Phoenix upset to book just their second NBL finals campaign in eight seasons since their league return.

Jaylen Adams of the Kings in action against the Phoenix. Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

It was a one-basket game midway through the first quarter on Saturday before a 17-point run saw the Kings build a 20-point lead at the break to effectively end the contest and put the Bullets out of their misery.

The Kings and Brisbane both finished with 13-15 records, the Kings prevailing with a superior percentage to keep alive their dreams of a three-peat.

That's despite their rocky 3-7 run into the NBL Finals attracting its share of criticism.

The Kings will play the Breakers in a sudden-death Play-In Qualifier - hosting rights will be determined on Sunday.

The winner moves on to a Play-In Game against the loser of third and fourth place in the Seeding Qualifier.

The winner of the Play-In Game meets second-placed Perth in a three-game Play-Off Series.

Minor premiers Melbourne United wait in the other Play-Off Series to decide the other finalist.

Jaylen Adams (24 points, nine assists) had 17 first-half points and four assists to set the tone on Saturday, but he didn't relent after the interval.

With a 36-point lead, Adams deflected a Phoenix pass, then won the sprint to the loose ball and made a lay-up as the Kings led 92-56 at three-quarter time.

Denzel Valentine (17 points, eight rebounds, four assists) and DJ Hogg (25 points, seven rebounds) dominated at both ends, while rookie Alex Toohey (16 points, six rebounds) also dined out.