Breakers face tough NBL Finals path after Adelaide loss

The New Zealand Breakers will travel to Sydney for a sudden-death NBL play-in qualifier after a disastrous 76-70 defeat to the Adelaide 36ers in the last game of the regular season.

The Breakers could have climbed as high as fourth and earned a double chance for the play-in tournament with a road win on Sunday.

But they were unable to contain Sixers star Dejan Vasiljevic and slumped to a costly loss at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

Australian Boomers guard Vasiljevic posted a double-double with 25 points and 14 rebounds to help the second-from-bottom Sixers end their disjointed season on a high.

The result and margin left New Zealand (13-15) in sixth spot, below two-time reigning champions Sydney (13-15) on percentage.

It means the Breakers will have to do it the hard way if they are to reach the championship series for a second straight season.

Making matters worse, coach Mody Maor will be without Will McDowell-White after the guard re-injured his left shoulder.

McDowell-White was one of only two New Zealand scorers in double figures against Adelaide, contributing 14 points alongside Parker Jackson-Cartwright's team-high 24.

The Sixers led throughout the second half but Jackson-Cartwright gave the Breakers a sniff of victory when his long-range three cut the deficit to three points in the final minute.

The star import fouled out moments later and the Sixers hung on in the desperate final stages.

Isaac Humphries was influential for Adelaide with 15 points and six rebounds.