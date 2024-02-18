Open Extended Reactions

In the penultimate round of the regular season, the top four is all but certain. However, as has been the theme of this season, nothing's locked in yet and there's still top four spots up for grabs!

Round 14 saw a couple of big upsets and has ensured that the final round will carry plenty of pressure. The Melbourne Boomers and the Sydney Flames have put themselves in tough positions ahead of next week, whereas the Bendigo Spirit and the Perth Lynx have kept themselves in the race for a spot in finals.

Game of the round - Sydney Flames vs Southside Flyers

In a game that was dedicated to thanking Lauren Jackson for her contribution to women's basketball, it was only fitting that her team came away with a win. It wasn't without a fight from the Sydney Flames, they themselves wanting to win the game for Cayla George in her 350th WNBL game.

Lauren Nicholson and Didi Richards led the way and were very well supported by George and Paige Bradley, who hit some big shots when it counted. Unfortunately for Bradley, it was a moment of brain fog in the last six seconds that saw her opt for a two-point shot instead of a three, when her team trailed by three.

It was a game that went back and forth, but ultimately the Southside Flyers prevailed and won what was a very crucial game. There's not a lot between them and the rest of the top five, but they've given themselves some space to breathe.

The same can't be said for the Flames, who despite playing some very good basketball as of late, will have to win next week to ensure they remain in the top four and qualify for finals.

Lauren Jackson of of the Flyers shoots under pressure from Didi Richards Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Surprise of the round - Bendigo Spirit thrashing the Townsville Fire

This was definitely not a result anyone saw coming, except maybe the Bendigo Spirit themselves which indicates just how badly they want to play in finals. The Spirit shocked not only the Townsville Fire, but their home crowd too, the orange army were lost for words as the Fire fell by a whopping 33 points.

The Spirit knew what was on the line and they didn't faulter, pulling off an impressive win over the top team and moving from fifth on the ladder to third.

One thing that was expected by yours truly, was that Spirit player Ally Wilson would step up for her team, and that she did. It's safe to say that A. Wilson wasn't leaving Townsville without a 'W' to her name, with her eyes on the prize she led all scorers with 22 points and collected 10 rebounds.

Playing a team with such a high calibre of guards, including the return of Alice Kunek, was never going to be an easy task, and yet the Spirit made it look like a given. The Spirit still have one more round to play, but if the last couple of games have shown us anything, it's that the Spirit are a force to be reckoned with.

Player of the round - Kelsey Griffin

This won't come as a surprise to many, but Kelsey Griffin showed us this round the type of threat she is. If a stream of blood down her face (the result of a blow in their game against the UC Capitals) can't phase her then I'm not sure anything else will. A true competitor, Griffin has put her Bendigo Spirit team on her back, playing with immense passion and plenty of IQ that has helped them get one step closer to a finals berth. Like Ally Wilson, she had one thing on her mind and showed in her consistent performances across both games, averaging 22.5 ppg and 12.5rpg.

RESULTS:

UC Capitals defeated by Bendigo Spirit, 77-85

Adelaide Lightning defeated Melbourne Boomers, 70-61

Sydney Flames defeated by Southside Flyers, 78-81

Townsville Fire defeated by Bendigo Spirit, 60-93

Perth Lynx defeated UC Capitals, 94-79