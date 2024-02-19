Chris Goulding comes up big in the clutch to secure the win for Melbourne over Illawarra at John Cain Arena. (1:44)

Bryce Cotton walked away from the NBL's annual awards night as the big winner, adding the 2023-24 Most Valuable Player trophy to his ever-growing collection.

The win marks the fourth time Cotton has won the Andrew Gaze Trophy, putting him second all-time; only behind the award's namesake, Gaze, who won seven over the course of his career.

Cotton finished the regular season as the league's scoring champion, averaging 23.1 points and 4.3 assists per game for the second-placed Wildcats. He adds the 2024 MVP to those he won in 2018, 2020, and 2021.

The trio of Cotton, Chris Goulding, and Parker Jackson-Cartwright led the All-NBL First Team selection, along with Anthony Lamb and Gary Clark.

While Cotton is a very familiar face within the MVP race, there was a first-time winner in another.

Shea Ili -- widely regarded as the NBL's most tenacious perimeter defender -- won his first career Best Defensive Player award. He was the head of the snake for a Melbourne United team that finished with the best defence (109.2 points allowed per 100 possessions) in the league, while consistently being tasked with guarding the oppositions most potent offensive threat.

Dean Vickerman won the NBL's Coach of the Year award, with Melbourne United at the top of the league's ladder for the vast majority of the season. United finished as the No. 1 team on the ladder, with the best defence in the league and a top-3 offence (116.4 points per 100 possessions. The 2023-24 award marks the third time Vickerman has been named Coach of the Year (2018, 2019).

United's prominence throughout the awards evening on Monday was continued by Ian Clark, who walked away as the league's Best Sixth Man. Clark averaged 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists off the bench for the league-leading United, while shooting an impressive 43.1 percent from downtown. Clark beat out Tasmania's Will Magnay and Sean Macdonald for the award.

Macdonald didn't walk away empty-handed, though, with the Tasmania JackJumpers guard named the NBL's Most Improved Player. Macdonald averaged 7.4 points and 2.3 assists per game, up from 6.3 points and 1.5 assists a contest last NBL season.

One of the tightest races was the Next Generation Award, given to the best player under 25.

Sam Froling won the award, averaging a career-high 14.6 points, to go with 7.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game for the Hawks.

The All-NBL Second Team featured: Jack McVeigh, Jo Lual Acuil Jr., Milton Doyle, Mitch Creek, and Nathan Sobey.

The awards were voted on by the league's head coaches, assistant coaches, and captains in the final weeks of the season.