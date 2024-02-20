Adelaide win at home over NZ to force them into the play-in game as DJ Vasiljevic stars. (1:43)

Brian Goorjian has pulled himself out of the Adelaide 36ers' head coach search, he confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

Talks between the 36ers and Goorjian heated up earlier in February when the two parties met about the eventual head coach vacancy, and progressed to the point of deep contract negotiations, sources said.

Goorjian -- the current Australian Boomers head coach and a six-time NBL Champion -- recently removed himself from those discussions, sources told ESPN. He confirmed as much when asked for comment, citing a respect and appreciation for the job Scott Ninnis has done with the team and Adelaide community as its interim head coach.

Brian Goorjian has ruled himself out of the race to become Adelaide 36ers coach. Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

The 36ers elevated Ninnis to interim head coach after the team parted ways with CJ Bruton midway through the 2023-24 season. During Ninnis' time at the helm, the 36ers went 8-7, finishing ninth on the NBL ladder.

Ninnis will engage in talks with the 36ers on Wednesday, sources said, with a mutual interest in the Adelaide-native remaining as head coach of the team through at least next season.

The expectation is that the 36ers will conduct a search for a high-level assistant coach to supplement the potential signing of Ninnis as head coach, sources said.

The 36ers recently signed Dejan Vasiljevic to a three-year deal. Nick Marshall, Sunday Dech, and Jason Cadee are also contracted for next season, while Jacob Wiley has a mutual option.

Goorjian has multiple offers from teams outside of Australia but has a preference to coach in the NBL, should another vacancy emerge.