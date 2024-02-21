WNBL Round 15 preview: Finals up for grabs on do-or-die weekend

Open Extended Reactions

Round 15 may be the last round of the regular season, but it may well also be the most important round of the season for six teams.

The Townsville Fire may have secured a spot in finals, but where they sit on the ladder is still up for contest. The Southside Flyers might have the advantage sitting in second, but their spot isn't safe either. For the Bendigo Spirit, the Sydney Flames, and the Melbourne Boomers, losing isn't an option as they all sit on 11 wins.

The same applies to the Perth Lynx, who are making a comeback now that Aari McDonald is back in the fold, but still only have 10 wins to their name. Simply, it's do-or-die for these six teams.

On the other end, both the Adelaide Lightning and the UC Capitals face no consequences as they sit out of reach of finals but have all the power to shake up the competition, and you can bet they'll want to finish their seasons on a high with one final win.

Game of the week: Perth Lynx vs. Bendigo Spirit

Bendigo is on a roll and won't be planning on stopping anytime soon. They have moved up to third spot on the ladder, but they are far from safe and cannot slow down now. For the Perth Lynx, they have welcomed back Aari McDonald with open arms as they sit at sixth on the ladder, and they will have to give this game everything they have if they wish to sneak into the top four. The addition of McDonald back into the line-up will give the Lynx a real boost, as she played like she'd never left in their last game. In saying that, their opposition is looking very confident right now and will go into this game with no fear.

Aari McDonald of the Lynx. Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Player to watch: Lauren Nicholson

The Sydney Flames lost a close game last week and it has put them in a less than ideal spot. Playing the top team in their last game of the regular season will be the true test ahead of finals, but it is something they are definitely capable of doing. The Townsville Fire have been less than consistent in their last couple of games and the Flames should use this to their advantage. Going up against her old team, Lauren Nicholson will be a deciding factor in whether they can get the job done. An MVP candidate for a reason, she is a known scorer and has the ability to take the game into her own hands and make some big shots. A big reason that her team is in the running for finals is because her teammates have stepped it up over the second half of the season to make it a more balanced effort. However, through and through, Nicholson has been a reliable player who gets things done and this game is likely to be no different.

Key match up: Nyadiew Puoch vs. Sami Whitcomb

This match up features a young star and the veteran. Sami Whitcomb can create some incredible shots for herself and because she draws so much attention, is also capable of dishing out assists. Nyadiew Puoch is very athletic and has great length, making her a good match up for Whitcomb as she excellent shot blocking ability. Whitcomb has excellent footspeed, but with Puoch's length and athleticism, she will be able to not only cover the three-point line, but also stay with Whitcomb on any drives. Shutting her down will be an asset for her Southside Flyers team, but Puoch will also need to have an impact on the offensive end, by running in transition, crashing boards, and having confidence in her shot.

Fixture

Townsville Fire vs. Southside Flyers, 21 Feb via ESPN

UC Capitals vs. Melbourne Boomers, 24 Feb via 9NOW

Southside Flyers vs. Adelaide Lightning, 24 Feb via 9NOW

Bendigo Spirit vs. Perth Lynx, 24 Feb via 9NOW

Townsville Fire vs. Sydney Flames, 25 Feb via 9NOW