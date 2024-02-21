Adelaide win at home over NZ to force them into the play-in game as DJ Vasiljevic stars. (1:43)

Scott Ninnis has signed a multi-year deal to remain as head coach of the Adelaide 36ers, sources told ESPN.

It's a straight two-year deal for Ninnis - with no options on the second season; "we're backing him," a high-ranking 36ers executive told ESPN - who had an 8-7 record as interim head coach over the 2023-24 NBL season.

Ninnis was elevated to that interim head coach role after the team parted ways with CJ Bruton midway through this past season. This new deal will see the 58-year-old remain at the helm through the 2025-26 NBL season.

During their search for a new head coach, the 36ers made significant efforts to lure both Trevor Gleeson and Brian Goorjian to Adelaide, sources said, but both ended up dropping out of those discussions. Gleeson received an opportunity with the Milwaukee Bucks, while Goorjian recently pulled himself out of the head coach race due to a respect and appreciation for Ninnis' performance.