Scott Ninnis has signed a multi-year deal to remain as head coach of the Adelaide 36ers, sources told ESPN.
It's a straight two-year deal for Ninnis - with no options on the second season; "we're backing him," a high-ranking 36ers executive told ESPN - who had an 8-7 record as interim head coach over the 2023-24 NBL season.
Ninnis was elevated to that interim head coach role after the team parted ways with CJ Bruton midway through this past season. This new deal will see the 58-year-old remain at the helm through the 2025-26 NBL season.
During their search for a new head coach, the 36ers made significant efforts to lure both Trevor Gleeson and Brian Goorjian to Adelaide, sources said, but both ended up dropping out of those discussions. Gleeson received an opportunity with the Milwaukee Bucks, while Goorjian recently pulled himself out of the head coach race due to a respect and appreciation for Ninnis' performance.
Ninnis and the 36ers engaged in talks on Wednesday, sources said, with the two parties quickly coming to an agreement.
The expectation is that the 36ers will conduct a search for a high-level assistant coach to supplement the signing of Ninnis as head coach, sources said.
This will be Ninnis' second stint as the 36ers' head coach, having spent time at the helm of the team from 2008-2010. Prior to his coaching career, Ninnis was a long-time player for the 36ers, winning two championships with the franchise.
The 36ers recently signed Dejan Vasiljevic to a three-year deal. Nick Marshall, Sunday Dech, and Jason Cadee are also contracted for next season, while Jacob Wiley has a mutual option.