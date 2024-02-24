More than a win: Assessing the Boomers squad

Open Extended Reactions

Non-major event FIBA windows will never be star-studded, but that doesn't mean there's no meaningful element to them.

Take these FIBA Asia Cup qualifying games the Australian Boomers are currently playing in. Of course, it's important for the program to qualify for, and then win events like the FIBA Asia Cup because they have World Cup implications, but these qualifiers are also an opportunity to blood and evaluate the present and future of the Boomers.

Brian Goorjian went through a difficult selection process to put this Boomers team together -- NBL teams prefer their players not participate because the play-in is just around the corner -- but managed to bring in a group that's intriguing to look at in many areas.

There are potential Boomers squad members going into the Paris Olympics, and young talent that should be blooded headed into the major tournaments beyond that, so winning games isn't the only thing on the agenda for Goorjian. The Boomers' 85-71 win over Korea was helpful and important, and the team should follow it up with a win over Indonesia later in the weekend, but there's a whole lot more to gain for a number of Australia's players.

The bigs - Isaac Humphries and Jordan Hunter

While Humphries and Hunter didn't have the greatest showings, respectively, in the Boomers' win over Korea on Thursday, what they bring to the table has been widely recognised by Goorjian and the program's coaching staff all NBL season.

Both have been among the premier big-man in the NBL, so it made sense for them to be involved in this cycle for Goorjian to get a closer look. Hunter was a stand-out on the first day of practice when the team initially arrived in Bendigo, while Humphries performed extremely well in the following morning's session.

Big-man depth was somewhat of an issue for the Boomers during the most recent World Cup, so the consideration into adding to that part of the team is front of mind.

"You're definitely having a look at [them], for Boomers camp, and the possibility for Paris," Goorjian said following Australia's win on Thursday. "We were thin in that spot. Those two have had great seasons... you're looking at the two bigs. Need to see more. Tonight wasn't a great matchup because [Korea was] small."

While neither centre was named to an All-NBL team, both excelled in their respective roles over the course of the regular season.

While Humphries didn’t have the greatest showing in the Boomers’ win over Korea on Thursday, what he brings to the table has been widely recognised by Goorjian and the program’s coaching staff all NBL season. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Humphries averaged 15.3 points and 6.7 rebounds, guiding the Adelaide 36ers' resurgence toward the end of the season, while Hunter averaged 10.3 points and 7.0 rebounds a contest for a Sydney Kings team that finished in fifth place on the NBL ladder.

There's potentially room for a specialised big on the Boomers' final roster going into the Olympics -- likely as a third-string centre, as a rim protector, elite roller, or skilled finisher -- and either Humphries or Hunter could theoretically slot in to that position, or at least fight to be in that spot.

"It's a great team obviously, so it's not something I consider lightly," Hunter told ESPN, on the opportunity to compete for a spot in the Boomers' pre-Olympic camp.

"The NBL is such a great platform to get opportunities to represent your country, then building relationships with these coaches in particular, Goorj, anything can happen once your foot's in the door, you build a positive relationship and show what you can do. If I'm at camp later in the year, I'll be absolutely thrilled and it'd be a dream come true to make a Paris push, but we'll see what happens."

Dejan Vasiljevic

Vasiljevic didn't have his greatest showing in the Boomers' win over Korea -- 14 points and eight assists, but shooting just 5-of-19 from the field -- but you could see his value. There was clearly a need for wing scoring in this group, so Vasiljevic's aggression was much-needed for the young Boomers team that was on show.

Now, you'd bet on more of those shots falling, and the need for a skillset like what Vasiljevic has, that he should be a consistent piece of the Boomers during these sorts of windows. Think of the role Nathan Sobey, Todd Blanchfield, and Cameron Gliddon have played for this program over the last few years -- as primary scorers, in stretches -- and that's one Vasiljevic projects to slot into nicely.

What remains to be seen is how Vasiljevic’s play-style -- a volume scorer -- translates to those major tournament Boomers teams that don’t necessarily need that. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

What remains to be seen is how Vasiljevic's play-style -- a volume scorer -- translates to those major tournament Boomers teams that don't necessarily need that. The 26-year-old has probably earned himself a spot in camp ahead of the Paris Olympics, because there'll be a need for shooting and it's worth seeing what he can bring to the table in that setting. There's no chance he climbs over Chris Goulding for that 'designated shooter' spot on the final team, but there'll be a question of whether Goorjian should bring more than one. Could he work his way in there?

Goorjian mentioned Vasiljevic's improved maturity over the course of the few days in Bendigo, and that bodes well for the combo guard's place in the program going forward; the eight assists is a sign of that spilling onto the court, too.

Vasiljevic will likely walk onto these qualifying Boomers teams, but the remainder of this window is Vasiljevic's chance to show the coaching staff that his skillset and personality can fit with the group that plays at the major tournament level.

Josh Bannan

Going into Josh Bannan's first pro season with the Brisbane Bullets, a popular description of him around the NBL was 'Nick Kay lite'. There are some similarities to the way the two play -- though Bannan is more of a four-three, while Kay is a four-five -- but it was perhaps more of an indication of the impact both could have on any given game.

The other word thrown around, for both, is 'solid'. Not sexy, but what any coach dreams of.

Bannan showed as much in the Boomers' win over Korea, sparking his team's crucial fourth quarter run with his energy, finishing with 11 points and 11 rebounds in the contest. He was that solid, reliable force the Boomers needed, hitting timely shots and pulling down rebounds on both ends of the floor; the sort of stuff we've become used to seeing from someone like Kay.

"The last couple of days, I'll work out with Nick before and after practice," Bannan said.

"It's just watching the way he goes about it. He doesn't make a lot of mistakes. He is so solid, and he's obviously a great basketball player. You're watching some of those things, finding ways where I can learn some things from him, while also keeping my individuality. There's things I feel I can bring to a team, and I'm gonna keep growing in those areas; keep trying to add layers to my game."

Going into Josh Bannan’s first pro season with the Brisbane Bullets, a popular description of him around the NBL was ‘Nick Kay lite’. The other word thrown around, for both Bannan and Kay, is ‘solid'. Not sexy, but a coach's dream. Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images

Early on, that type of role is where Bannan projects as part of this Boomers program. The 6'10 forward's skillset and demeanour lends itself to someone who can affect winning in the national team environment, and he's using this FIBA window to really solidify himself as someone who should be a mainstay for those Asia Cup and Commonwealth Games type of events.

There's a good argument that Bannan could eventually step into the shoes left by someone like Kay at the major event level, but it's tough to see him cracking that going into Paris; it'd be tough to sneak in front of the likes of Xavier Cooks, Kay, Jack White, Mitch Creek, and potentially Ben Simmons or Luke Travers in that versatile four-man role. As for the 2027 FIBA World Cup, one shouldn't rule out the prospect of it.

"I'm gonna work my butt off, constantly, so I can get there," Bannan said, of the Boomers' Olympic and World Cup teams.

"I can't tell you when that will happen. That's up to the coaches and my progression. I'm just gonna keep working away. Whenever it happens, it happens, but I'm not gonna stop until it does."

Ben Henshall

Something the Boomers' program will be crying out for over the next few years is three-level wing scoring, and Henshall projects to be a potential answer to that.

His inclusion in Boomers teams for major events is still likely a few years away -- his body and defensive capacity still need to grow -- but he's already shown enough to be the type of player who could eventually work himself into the mix. The 6'5 wing had 14 points in the Boomers' win over Korea, shooting 2-of-6 from downtown and playing with a flow on the offensive end that we don't see too often in Australians.

"Talented, quick, can shoot the ball," Goorjian said of Henshall.

"Reminds me a little bit of a young Goulding. He's got that to him.

"The thing I noticed right away is, he's fearless. He hasn't been playing, but he came into the game; you give him this much, he's letting it go. He came down sometimes, pulled up, let it go. That's my shot, that's who I am. He's come into this with absolutely no fear. Ready to go.

"He's an international prospect, and he's going to be a very, very good NBL player. That's exciting. Big future."

There are a few wings who project as great fits next to the young Boomers core that's emerging. The Sydney Kings' Alex Toohey is one that immediately comes to mind, as well as Johnny Furphy, who's in the midst of an extremely impressive freshman season at Kansas.

Henshall has largely been buried on the bench for the Perth Wildcats but, across the Boomers’ practices and game in Bendigo, you could sense he’s gone through an important developmental phase of his young career. Paul Kane/Getty Images

Henshall has largely been buried on the bench for the Perth Wildcats but, across the Boomers' practices and game in Bendigo, you could sense he's gone through an important developmental phase of his young career.

"A big thing for me was learning to deal with that physicality, getting a bit bigger in the gym," Henshall said.

"[I'm] playing with those professional guys every day -- Bryce [Cotton], Jesse [Wagstaff] -- they're physical at practice, and it's definitely making me better... on the defensive end, trying to get over screens; I still get hit by a lot of screens. On offence, I definitely wanna get better at handling the ball, limiting my turnovers as much as possible."

Being part of the Boomers' Asia Cup campaign -- assuming they qualify -- is something Henshall should be invited to, and it'd make sense to project the 2027 FIBA World Cup or 2028 Los Angeles Olympics for when he'll legitimately enter the conversation for being part of teams for major tournaments.

"I'm just gonna keep playing my game," Henshall said.

"If I get the call-up one day, that's the ultimate goal. I'm just gonna keep grinding it out and see what happens. This is my first Australian team, so just taking small steps right now."

Taran Armstrong

We saw the best of both worlds with Armstrong over practices and a game in Bendigo, and it gave us an idea of just where he is in his development.

Armstrong was the starting point guard in the Boomers' win over Korea, finishing with seven points, three rebounds, and five assists. There were moments where his impressive passing was on display, or his ability to keep guys on his hip in the half court with his hostage dribble, but also times where the ball stuck with him, and he obviously still has physical growth to improve on.

On the second day of practice, Goorjian urged Armstrong to play with his eyes on the rim; his passing is his advantage creation skill and having the intent to get two feet in the paint only elevates that skillset.

"This is my first experience with Goorj, and I think I've trained pretty well," Armstrong told ESPN.

"I think he's seen what I'm capable of doing. For him to obviously give me sort of a green light in that sense, it means a lot, and fills me with a lot of confidence. Just being able to back myself, and trust my instincts, and just play and be aggressive, it's a nice freedom to have."

We saw the best of both worlds with Armstrong over practices and a game in Bendigo, and it gave us an idea of just where he is in his development. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

If Armstrong's future is in the NBL, him being the consistent starting point guard for the Boomers over these windows makes a lot of sense. He has good instincts as a connector, so could excel when there's talent -- especially shooting or running talent -- around him.

The Boomers core will feature the likes of Josh Giddey and Dyson Daniels moving forward, so how another ball-carrier like Armstrong fits among those two in the long-term is still a question, especially because Danté Exum is still only 28. Armstrong's role in those major tournament teams may come down to how well he can develop his off-ball game; whether his shot can get back to the impressive level it was when he was a junior. Still, there's a feeling that he'll reach close enough to his ceiling, soon enough, that he'll force himself into the conversation regardless.

"It's something you're always striving toward, whether you're thinking about it or not," Armstrong said.

"It's always something that's in the back of your mind. I take steps everyday trying to get as good as I can, and improve, things like that, so when the time comes for teams like that to be selected, I have belief in myself that I'll be around and in the mix."

Rocco Zikarsky

It's obviously important to temper our expectations with Zikarsky, purely because of his age.

The 7'3 big is still just 17; there are so many developmental steps he still needs to take to be a consistent, functional player at the senior level.

Watching the Bullets big-man in the green and gold over the week, the flashes were clear. He's huge and has impressive timing on the defensive end, so the rim protection is very real and he's, of course, a great lob catcher, too. There were also glimpses of youth: the lack of physicality, some issues with defensive positioning, and a limited opportunity to exhibit his skillset.

Now, to be clear, the ceiling remains the same. He still projects as Australia's elite big of the future -- he will be very good -- but it's important to point out that there should be some patience before we see him truly hit his stride.

It’s obviously important to temper our expectations with Zikarsky, purely because of his age, but watching the Bullets big-man in the green and gold over the week, the flashes were clear. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Until then, Zikarsky should be involved in the Boomers program at every level going forward. He should be going to camp ahead of Paris, to get those repetitions around the NBA Boomers, and it'd be good to see him get more opportunities on qualifying teams like this going forward.

"Olympics? Yep, that's the ultimate goal," Zikarsky said.

"It would be an honour to be able to be part of that group.

"There's still a lot of work to do... but that is still definitely in the back of my mind. That's something I really wanna make happen.

"LA, and even Brisbane; those are two ones I'm trying to make a reality, and everyday I guess I'm working towards that."

Zikarsky is another who should be eyeing the 2027 World Cup and 2028 Olympics as where he could really insert himself as a mainstay of the Boomers' 'A Team', and all of these reps in the program until then are unbelievably useful. Incremental improvement should be the goal. Goorjian has made it very clear that he wants Zikarsky to be around the Boomers program a lot so he can become accustomed to it all, and that points to how this coaching staff sees the centre's significance going forward.