This past round signified the end of the regular season and it certainly lived up to the hype. With two teams having already qualified for finals, albeit their final standings unspecified, there was two spots left and four teams fighting over them. The final four was not finalised until the buzzer rang at the end of the very last game.

Going into the post season, in order, will be Townsville Fire, Southside Flyers, Melbourne Boomers and Perth Lynx. The Boomers, and the Lynx, in particular, fought tooth and nail to warrant a spot in finals. Coming up just short was the Bendigo Spirit and the Sydney Flames, whose late season runs proved not enough to get them over the line.

The Adelaide Lightning and UC Capitals played free of pressure and were able to get some validation to end their season, the Lightning clinching a win over the Flyers, while the UC Caps finished one point shy of taking down the Boomers.

Game of the round - Townsville Fire vs. Sydney Flames

This game arguably carried more pressure than any of the others, as the final standings of the top four were to be determined by the result.

Having already earnt a spot in finals, the Fire may have had less pressure on them than the Flames, but the chance to win the minor premiership was still on the line.

It was head-to-head for most of the game, but the Fire managed to maintain a small lead throughout, and that proved enough. It was a physical game and the Flames battled hard, especially without Tess Madgen on the court -- sidelined with concussion.

Paige Bradley stood up in her absence, but left the game earlier than she would have liked with five fouls, a couple of her teammates in similar peril towards the end of the game.

Didi Richards, Lauren Nicholson, and Shanice Swain kept the Flames' chances alive, making some very tough shots to keep them in the hunt.

Unfortunately for the Flames, despite keeping Sami Whitcomb's numbers low, she was still able to dish out the assists, and between Steph Reid's ability to get to the basket and Mikaela Ruef's hot shooting (five of seven from deep), they just couldn't compete.

The Fire celebrate after beating the Flames. Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Surprise of the round - Perth Lynx beating the Bendigo Spirit

It was the underdog in this game that really came through, showing just how far grit can get you when you have a never give up attitude.

The roll the Spirit had been on coming into this game made them the favourites and nobody looked like slowing them down. At first, that trend seemed to continue as they gained a 16-point lead over the Lynx in the first quarter, however, by the end, the tables had well and truly turned.

Thanks to a strong performance by point guard Aari McDonald, in just her second game back from an injury that saw her miss a significant portion of the season. She led all scorers with 26, but was well supported by Amy Atwell. It took more than two plays, however, and everyone on the Lynx proved to be a scoring threat.

Kelsey Griffin, Alicia Froling, and Ally Wilson all had strong games for the Spirit, but it was the depth of the Lynx that made the difference, the eight core players all getting on the score board.

For the Spirit, their run finally stopped in the cruelest of circumstances, but allowing the Lynx to find their shooting rhythm meant they were asking for trouble.

Player of the round - Naz Hillmon

The Melbourne Boomers dramatically clinched a spot in finals with a one-point win over bottom of the ladder UC Capitals.

The Capitals were determined to finish their season on a high, and they would have done just that if it weren't for a clutch performance from Naz Hillmon.

Putting up 35 points and eight rebounds, Hillmon was unstoppable for the entire game and was the one player the Caps didn't have an answer for.

Naz Hillmon in action for the Melbourne Boomers. Sarah Reed/Getty Images

RESULTS:

Townsville Fire defeated by Southside Flyers, 70-77

UC Capitals defeated by Melbourne Boomers, 74-75

Southside Flyers defeated by Adelaide Lightning, 60-74

Bendigo Spirit defeated by Perth Lynx, 74-93

Townsville Fire defeated Sydney Flames, 90-78