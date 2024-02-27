Lynx, Fire bring heat to the tightest race for WNBL championship yet

Zylan Cheatham receives the dish on the fast break and hammers it with authority for the Breakers. (0:20)

From free fall to finalist, Perth Lynx have breathed life into their title aspirations as one of the tightest races for the WNBL championship begins.

The Lynx burst out of the blocks to an 8-3 start to the season on the back of import point guard Aari McDonald's sensational form but when the league leading scorer (19.8 points per game) hurt her knee on December 27 Perth plummeted winning just one of their next eight games.

The 168cm pocket rocket was welcomed back with the widest of arms in the penultimate round and scored 24 points as the Lynx accounted for Canberra on February 18 winning their first game in six weeks.

Perth was in with a chance, one of four teams vying for the last two spots in the final four.

There were 32 scenarios heading into a thrilling final home-and-away round with only Townsville and Southside locked into a top-two finish.

Cometh the moment, cometh McDonald who drained a game-high 26 points as the Lynx knocked out fellow aspirant Bendigo on Saturday night in the regional Victorian hub and awaited the result of Townsville vs. Sydney 24 hours later.

The Fire snapped a losing streak of their own, to secure the minor premiership, sink Sydney and confirm the Lynx's berth.

Now Townsville, on their court, await Perth in the best-of-three semifinal series for a second straight year.

Aari McDonald of the Lynx drives to the basket. Paul Kane/Getty Images

Despite what their win-loss record indicates, the Lynx are more than a one-woman outfit that Townsville's Shannon Seebohm -- who on Sunday night was crowned Coach of the Year for a fourth time -- won't underestimate.

Trapping Sydney danger woman Lauren Nicholson made an impact at the weekend and the Fire will have firm plans in place to try and defend McDonald.

Her return not only adds scoring prowess but she assumes the floor general position freeing up natural scorer Miele Goodchild who added 14 points against the Spirit. Then there's sharpshooter Amy Atwell who has signed a WNBA training contract with Phoenix Mercury, was this week named in the All-WNBL Second Team, for her campaign - her 17.9 points per game only second in the league to McDonald.

Anneli Maley provides a presence at both ends and guarantees Perth's presence on the boards.

The Fire will take confidence out of their final-round display believing they have emerged from a slump losing four of their past six games.

For the first time this season, the roster is fully fit.

Injuries hit the Fire before the season even tipped off when reigning Grand Final MVP, import Tianna Hawkins, withdrew through injury on the eve of Round 1.

Star recruit Alice Kunek broke her wrist in December and missed 10 weeks and the Fire were also without Hawkins' replacement Amanza Zahui B for six weeks with a calf injury.

While guards Courtney Woods, Steph Reid and Sami Whitcomb bring consistency it was the final-round output of barometer Mikaela Ruef (22 points - including five triples - 9 rebounds, 2 steals) and centre Zitina Aokuso (21 points) that augurs well.

Meanwhile, in Melbourne the local derby will take to a finals stage for a second straight season.

The Flyers advanced to the 2022-23 grand final with a 2-1 series win over arch enemy Melbourne Boomers and the teams will again battle for a place in the decider.

Sami Whitcomb of the Fire celebrates drawing a foul Paul Kane/Getty Images

The Flyers have the most depth in the league and had been in some serious form before falling to Adelaide on Saturday, their third game in seven days after retuning from a Sydney-Townsville road trip.

Import big Mercedes Russell has had a mammoth season, our country's greatest ever basketballer Lauren Jackson watched last year's finals series from the sidelines injured and her presence and influence can't be measured while it's no coincidence the Flyers have got it together since veteran and Sixth Woman of the Year Leilani Mitchell moved into the starting line-up.

With a fabulous recent record of import talent, Melbourne has been paced by its American stars Jordin Canada and Naz Hillmon.

Point guard Canada, fittingly awarded the Suzy Batkovic Medal for League MVP at Sunday's award night, is a genuine superstar and match winner, while forward Hillmon had been a model of consistency averaging 15.1 points and 9.3 rebounds and is coming off a season-high 35 points against Canberra in the final round.

New Zealand national Tera Reed's return from concussion will give the Boomers a boost given her impact in her debut WNBL season.

Melbourne triumphed 2-1 during the regular season and now this series will have a bit of extra spice with finals ramifications and the defection of former Flyers Sara Blicavs, Monique Conti and Aimie Rocci to the Boomers in the off-season.

The composition of the top four might be a mirror image of last season but that's where the similarities end with the Fire, Flyers, Boomers and Lynx's all serious contenders looking to write their own championship tale.