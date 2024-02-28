Open Extended Reactions

The WNBL postseason officially starts now, with all four teams having thoroughly deserved their spot in the top four - and the fight for a championship continues this week.

In one of the semifinal series, we have cross-town rivals the Melbourne Boomers taking on the Southside Flyers. The other being the Townsville Fire going up against the Perth Lynx - two teams that couldn't be further away (geographically) from each other and are play more like cross-country rivals.

There is not a lot between these four teams and there's no doubt that both semifinal series will be close and unpredictable.

Boomers vs. Southside Flyers

Player to watch: Jordin Canada

All eyes will be on the recently crowned MVP of the 2023/24 WNBL season, Jordin Canada, as she leads her Melbourne Boomers team in their semifinal series against the Southside Flyers. Canada knows how to take the game into her own hands, not just as a scorer but a facilitator too. She's the MVP for a reason and the Flyers will have their hands full trying to contain her, as she is key to the Boomers being successful.

Jordin Canada of the Boomers in action during the WNBL match between UC Capitals and Melbourne Boomers. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Key Match Up: Mercedes Russell vs. Naz Hillmon

There was plenty of talk about Mercedes Russell being left out of the MVP nominees, but she has continued to let her basketball do the talking and earnt her spot in the All WNBL First Team. She has been a standout for the Flyers and her team relies on her aggression and efficiency on the offensive end, but also her presence on defence. Although Naz Hillmon hasn't received quite as high praise, she has been a pillar for the Boomers and was influential in them getting back in the race for a crack at a championship. Her recent form says enough about her capabilities and it's sure to be quite the showdown between her and Russell for the Flyers.

Overview:

These two teams are no strangers to one another, and have a rivalry that goes a lot deeper than your usual competition. In this case, however, the stakes are a lot higher, and despite a previous advantage to the Boomers in taking home the Michelle Timms Cup, now both teams are back on an even playing field. There will be no love lost between them and with a championship berth on the line, we can expect these teams to give it their everything.

Townsville Fire vs. Perth Lynx

Player to watch: Aari McDonald

Aari McDonald was well on her way to earing herself the title of MVP before she was injured and forced to sit out, missing an extended period. She returned just in time and helped her team earn a spot in the semifinal series. Her performances were as if she never left and her form was excellent. Her physicality mixed with her speed allows her to be very dangerous on offence but means she can also hold her own on defence. Her team will need her not only to be a high scorer but to find ways to get them shots.

Aari McDonald of the Perth Lynx looks on during the WNBL match between Perth Lynx and Sydney Flames. Will Russell/Getty Images

Key Match Up: Courtney Woods vs. Amy Atwell

Amy Atwell has shown us all season her ability to change the game purely through her three-point shooting. Once she gets hot, she doesn't stop, and it acts as a boost for her team who will then ride her energy. Although Courtney Woods can also light it up from outside, she uses her IQ to find efficient ways to score and can be deadly from all over the floor. However, her key role in this game may be to guard Atwell, as not only does she have the length but also the strength and smarts to stick with her.

Overview:

In a series that showcases first against fourth, the team ranked first is seen to have the advantage. In this case, however, considering the Lynx were without star player, McDonald, for a considerable portion of the season, the standings might mean less than you think. Of course, getting to play at your home court is advantageous, especially when you are the Townsville Fire, but the Lynx should not be overlooked. On countless occasions they have shown their ability to come back from being down and dampened a loud crowd. It is sure to be a fast-paced series with plenty of shots firing and at the end of the day it will all come down to who's go in the basket.