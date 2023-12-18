Shooter Cardwell confirmed as Mavericks netball signing

Open Extended Reactions

England international Eleanor Cardwell will spearhead Super Netball newcomers Melbourne Mavericks in their inaugural season.

After helping Adelaide secure the 2023 title, Cardwell, who won the MVP award in the grand final win over NSW Swifts, will join her former national coach Tracey Neville at the expansion club.

""El (Cardwell) has grown as a player and an individual over the last three years and is one of the dominant forces in International netball," Neville said.

"She is such a strong target under the post and her dominance to shoot from range, take the ball under pressure, and feed into the circle is a force. She has really grown as a leader over the last year."

The Thunderbirds announced in September that the 29-year-old superstar shooter had decided against playing a second season at the club.

It was a major blow after Cardwell nailed 36 goals from 39 attempts and five from six super shots in the overtime season-decider, which secured Adelaide's first crown since 2013.

With 64 caps, she was also integral to England's charge to the World Cup final in August in South Africa, where they were beaten by Australia.

Cardwell has been joined by West Coast sharp-shooter Sasha Glasgow, who is also eligible for England, and her former Thunderbirds teammate Maisie Nankivell.

The 24-year-old, who has previously turned out for the Adelaide Crows in the AFLW, has the ability to play across all three midcourt positions.

Diamonds wing defence Amy Parmenter - who has left the Giants - and NSW Swifts premiership midcourter Tayla Fraser are also believed to be joining the Mavs.

With the Super Netball signing period closing on Tuesday afternoon, clubs have been busy securing their talent.

Two-time title-winning midcourter Kelsey Browne has turned her back on retirement and signed with her fourth club, West Coast Fever.

Browne last played with the defunct Collingwood Magpies and the 31-year-old former Diamond will add some valuable experience following the departure of Test goal-keeper Courtney Bruce among a large exodus of players.

The Queensland Firebirds have locked in game-breaking defender Ruby Bakewell-Doran on a three-year deal and elevated promising young defender Isabelle Shearer to a fulltime contract.

While the Melbourne Vixens lost Diamonds skipper Liz Watson to Sunshine Coast, they have secured seven players from their 2022 title team including defensive unit Emily Mannix and Jo Weston and veteran midcourt star Kate Moloney.

Steph Fretwell (nee Wood), who announced her retirement from international netball after the World Cup, has recommitted to the Lightning, as has fellow shooter Cara Koenen.