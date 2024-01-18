Nations Cup talking points: Who takes Diamonds WD bid? She Cranes to make history

Open Extended Reactions

A new year means more international netball, with the first series of 2024 just days away from the opening whistle. The Australian Diamonds will take on the New Zealand Silver Ferns, England Roses and the Uganda She Cranes in the Nations Cup, spanning over two weekends.

With no major tournament in 2024, it'll be one of the only opportunities aside from the Constellation Cup and potentially another Test series for players to don the green and gold and for those who are on the fringes, to put their best foot forward ahead of the beginning of a new World Netball cycle.

While all eyes in Australia will be focused on the Diamonds, a South Australian pathway product is slated to come up against her home nation for the first time when the Diamonds come head-to-head with the Roses. Sasha Glasgow made her Roses debut in the series against New Zealand back in September last year after a grueling journey to international netball.

ESPN takes a look at the three biggest talking points from the Diamonds ahead of the Nations Cup.

Australia and Uganda to make history

In previous years the Quad Series has consisted of Australia, New Zealand, England and South Africa. This time in the newly coined Nations Cup, Uganda will join the four sides in place of South Africa. It'll be the first time Australia takes on Uganda in a series format, with any previous meetings on the Fast Five court.

Mary Cholhok of Uganda during the Netball World Cup 2023 Vlotman/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023

The face off between the two sides will set up for a cracking battle in the defensive circle for the Diamonds, with England Super League star Mary Cholhok a force for the She Cranes. Following an impressive 2022 Commonwealth Games performance, Cholhok sat eighth in the overall goal scoring table, converting 156 goals across the tournament. The next year with the Lightning in the England Super League, she scored 908 goals from 18 appearances, proving she's a steady contributor across both formats.

Cholhok will be going head-to-head with Courtney Bruce and Sarah Klau, assuming they'll split the time in goal keeper. Although it will be a tough task, the 27-year-old has an impressive holding shooter game and she also has plenty of tricks up her sleeve to confuse opposition defence, which netball fans will be familiar with when seeing her in action for the Loughborough Lightning.

Another familiar face will be off court with former Sunshine Coast Lightning and current Surrey Storm goaler Peace Proscovia named as an Assistant coach for the series.

Uganda is coming off a strong series against Wales, where they came away with the series win defeating Wales 2-1. If there's one thing that the series taught us it's that Uganda can't be underestimated by any stretch.

Changing things up in the goal circle

In the squad of 13, the Diamonds have elected to take five goalers with Sophie Dwyer and Donnell Wallam joining the World Cup goaling trio as Stacey Marinkovich looks to cement new combinations in a Diamonds outfit without Steph Fretwell (nee Wood).

This will be the first time fans could potentially see Wallam go head-to-head up against the Silver Ferns, having made her international debut against England and featuring in the series against South Africa late last year. So it'll be a chance for Wallam to show Stacey Marinkovich what she can do as it could be a mini audition for the Constellation Cup in the back end of the year.

While Dwyer will be looking to put her name forward as one of the Diamonds goal attack options and fill the void left by Fretwell. From her performances across the Constellation Cup and the South Africa series, she's got that ability to just turn and shoot which was something the Diamonds were lacking when she wasn't on court.

Then you'll have the usual suspects in Cara Koenen, Kiera Austin and Sophie Garbin suiting up in the green and gold. There's potential the Diamonds may look at developing Koenen's goal attack game to give the squad more flexibility going forward, while for the Melbourne Vixens fans it's a chance to once again see their new shooting combination on show.

Who takes the wing defence bib?

When the squad was released back in December one of the noticeable absentees was Amy Parmenter, meaning that there's no specialist wing defence this series. Instead Marinkovich and her team opted for Kate Moloney, Jamie Lee Price and Sunday Aryang to cover the wing defence position. One thing we know is that Marinkovich loves versatility in her players which could be a reason for opting for a squad without Parmenter, who was thought by fans to be the successor for the retiring Ash Brazill.

Jamie-Lee Price of Australia in action for the Diamonds in 2022. Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images

If the Constellation Cup was anything to go by, it'll be a rotation between Aryang and Price with Moloney coming in if neither of those options are working. It could also be dependent on the match up as the Diamonds will look to shut down the opposition attack.

Price has that element of ferocity that she brings to the position which you can see when she takes the court, she's also the type of player that will wear her opponent down until things start to pay off with turnovers going the Diamonds way. While Aryang has a great read of the play with the ability to know exactly when the right time to strike is. Not to mention her long reach adds that extra element of arms over pressure,especially on the circle edge.