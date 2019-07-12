        <
          15 NFL draft prospects to know for 2021, 2022 and 2023

          7:00 AM ET
          • Tom VanHaarenESPN Staff Writer
            • ESPN staff writer
            • Joined ESPN in 2011
            • Graduated from Central Michigan
          If you're a fan of the NFL draft, it's never too early to speculate about future No. 1 picks and first-rounders.

          While college players aren't allowed to enter the draft until after their third year out of high school, there are some prospects to watch for the 2021-23 classes, from underclassmen to high school recruits. It's still early to speculate on how their careers will pan out, but they already have given a glimpse of what they could become once they reach their full potential.

          After we ran through the quarterbacks to know in the 2020 class, here are five potential prospects to watch in the three classes after that:

          Jump to a draft class:
          2021 | 2022 | 2023

          2021 NFL draft

          Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

          Lawrence, the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2018 class, battled his way to the starting spot, beating out incumbent Kelly Bryant at Clemson. He led Clemson to an undefeated regular season, a berth in the College Football Playoff and, eventually, a national championship win over Alabama. Lawrence threw 30 touchdown passes to only four interceptions and inspired conversations on whether he could make it in the NFL after only one season in college.

