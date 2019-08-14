McShay's preseason 2020 NFL draft rankings: Top 32 prospects

Three QBs were taken in the first round of the 2019 draft. The 2020 class looks loaded, with Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Jake Fromm and Jalen Hurts. (1:56)

Sure, the 2020 NFL draft is still nine months away. But with the college football season cranking up and the NFL preseason in full swing, there's no better time for an early look at the best prospects in next year's draft class.

Obviously a lot will change between now and the first name being called in Las Vegas next April, but you can still get a good feel for who the best NFL prospects are at this point in the process -- and a lot of them are on the offensive side of the ball.

So after grinding through game tape this summer, here is my preseason evaluation of the top 32 players for 2020. Rankings will be updated consistently throughout the college football slate and right into draft season.

Note: Underclassmen are marked with an asterisk, and grades are from Scouts Inc.

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 218 | Grade: 94

Simply put, Tagovailoa is a special talent. The lefty has elite accuracy at all three levels, displaying a smooth delivery, solid arm strength and excellent touch. His high-end anticipation and fast eyes helped him to 3,966 passing yards, 43 touchdown passes and only six interceptions in 2018. Tagovailoa threw a touchdown on 12.1% of his passes, the highest in FBS history. And he does have some twitch to him, allowing him to add another five scores on the ground. Durability is a bit of a concern, but he's my top prospect at this point in the process.

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 192 | Grade: 92

Jeudy is a really fun prospect to watch. He caught 68 balls for 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns last season with the Crimson Tide, averaging almost 20 yards per catch. He's a truly polished route runner with soft hands, and he does an excellent job tracking the deep ball. Though he might not have elite size and strength, Jeudy should be an immediate impact player in the NFL.

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 203 | Grade: 91