What a week of practice at the 2020 Senior Bowl. We got a great look at some of the top upperclassmen in the country, many of whom saw their 2020 NFL draft stock climb after strong performances at the Mobile, Alabama, showcase.

Following the three workout sessions, our draft experts Todd McShay and Steve Muench break down how the best prospects fared, which under-the-radar players most helped themselves and more.

What is your biggest takeaway from the week?

Muench: This group of pass-catchers seems to get deeper and deeper every single day, and there's something for everyone. There are big targets who can make plays on the outside such as Texas' Collin Johnson, Notre Dame's Chase Claypool and Liberty's Antonio Gandy-Golden. Teams looking for playmakers in the slot will have receivers such as SMU's James Proche, Texas' Devin Duvernay and Ohio State's K.J. Hill to choose from. Van Jefferson impressed all week with his route running. Denzel Mims and Michael Pittman Jr. flashed.

And this is just some of the upperclassmen in a wide receiver class that already boasts many first-rounders. NFL combine numbers are going to be even more important than most years as these guys try to separate from the group.

McShay: Yeah, the depth of the wide receiver class is a big takeaway. But since Muench stole that, I'll point out another position that impressed me: defensive line. This group is going to be better than expected. South Carolina's Javon Kinlaw will be a force on the interior in the NFL. Penn State defensive tackle Robert Windsor has a lot of quickness. Jason Strowbridge of UNC showed great instincts and some versatility. The potential difference-makers run deeper in this draft class than perhaps we previously thought.

Which quarterback solidified his draft status this week?