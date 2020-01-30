The 2020 NFL draft is getting closer and closer. The college season is over, the Senior Bowl is in the rearview and only one NFL game remains.

Big performances during Senior Bowl week have a few upperclassmen climbing up my board, including a physical freak on the defensive line and two big-armed quarterbacks. The draft class is certainly taking shape, but there's plenty of time for more players to rise and fall over the three remaining months of pro days, combine workouts and team interviews ahead of the draft's opening night in Las Vegas this April.

Here is my evaluation of the top 32 players, updated from my Jan. 15 edition. Rankings will continue to be updated right through draft time.

Note: Underclassmen are marked with an asterisk, and grades are from Scouts Inc.

1. Chase Young, DE, Ohio State*

Height: 6-foot-5 | Weight: 265 pounds

Grade: 96 | Previous rank: 1

Despite missing two games, Young led the nation in sacks with 16.5, tied for fourth in tackles for loss (21.0) and ranked second in forced fumbles (6). Let those numbers sink in for a minute. He has quickness and above-average bend, and he flashes the ability to convert speed to power, though he still has room for a little improvement getting off blocks. And I currently have a higher grade on Young than I had on former Buckeyes pass-rushers Joey and Nick Bosa. He best fits as a 4-3 defensive end, but he has experience dropping into coverage and could end up converting to a 3-4 outside linebacker role. He is head and shoulders above the rest of the edge rushers in the class.

2. Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 216

Grade: 93 | Previous rank: 2

Burrow appeared to be a fringe NFL prospect in August but is now perhaps the No. 1 overall pick. He made quicker decisions with the football in his senior season, displaying complete control of the LSU offense and extending plays. And he has elite anticipatory accuracy throwing into tight windows, as evidenced by an FBS-best 76.3% completion percentage. His pocket presence and toughness really stand out to me. He moves around the pocket like a pro, sensing pressure and protecting the football all while keeping his eyes downfield. And when he takes a hit, he pops right up. Burrow finished the 2019 season No. 1 in the nation in passing yards (5,671), passing touchdowns (60) and Total QBR (94.9).

3. Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State*

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 200

Grade: 93 | Previous rank: 4