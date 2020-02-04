As we officially close the door on the 2019 NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs' impressive comeback Super Bowl win, the door to the offseason -- and the 2020 NFL draft -- swings wide open.

A lot has changed since my December mock, and the pre-draft process continues to roll along. Strong finishes to the college season upped some prospects' stock, and we learned a good deal about a few upperclassmen during January's Senior Bowl week. Still, there is much to study on this class, and there's a long way to go before team needs and preferences are finalized, with free agency right around the corner. And you'd better believe the combine and pro days will impact player rankings leading into April.

But for now, at the onset of the NFL offseason, here are my predictions for all 32 first-round picks of the 2020 draft, beginning with the two-win Bengals and culminating with the champs.

Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

This shouldn't surprise you, and in case you haven't been paying attention, consider this: 60 touchdown passes, a ridiculous 76.3% completion percentage, an undefeated season, a national title and a Heisman Trophy. There isn't much more Burrow can do to solidify himself as the top quarterback of the draft class, and the Bengals should absolutely take one with the first pick -- especially since veteran Andy Dalton can be cut without a dead cap hit. Burrow's elite accuracy and fantastic pocket presence are undeniable, but can Cincinnati put him in a position to succeed with a better supporting cast? That will be something to watch during free agency.

Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

This could be the easiest pick on the board, and considering the Redskins were 10th in the league with 46 sacks, it doesn't have much to do with a particular need. No, this instead has everything to do with the special talent of Young, who has one of the highest grades I've given a player in two decades of scouting. Last year's No. 2 pick and former Buckeyes teammate Nick Bosa was a difference-maker in Year 1, but the scary truth is that Young is an even better prospect. He can line up opposite Matt Ioannidis at defensive end or drop back into a 3-4 outside linebacker role. It doesn't matter -- Young will be in the face of opposing quarterbacks every Sunday. He led the nation with 16.5 sacks in 2019, and he missed two games.

Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State