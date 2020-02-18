The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl LIV champs, and now it's time to turn the page to 2020 NFL draft season, which is my time to shine. With the combine a few days away -- we have some fun stuff in store for you on ESPN next week -- let's project every first-round pick in my Mock Draft 2.0.

Last month, I had four Round 1 quarterbacks in my Mock Draft 1.0. This time I have ... four quarterbacks going in Round 1, but three of them are matched to different teams. You'll also find a slew of receivers and offensive tackles, plus impact defenders across the board. There might also be a few prospects you haven't heard much about.

Team needs will change, obviously, as free agency sorts itself out, but these are my 1-32 predictions for every team as it stands right now, using a combination of my Big Board rankings, how I see each team's needs and which positions could be upgraded.

You won't be surprised by my first two picks here, but hear me out on No. 3.

Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

I don't see this changing over the next two months, and ESPN's Adam Schefter has already reported that the Bengals have no intention of trading down. The Heisman Trophy winner will immediately become the face of the franchise. It's time to move on from Andy Dalton -- could they get back a draft pick in a trade? -- but Cincinnati stills needs to put some more pieces around Burrow, starting with franchise-tagging or extending A.J. Green. The Bengals also have to draft an impact player with the first pick of the second round.

Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

Likewise, Young is likely to remain No. 1 overall on my Big Board through the draft, and Washington is in a great spot to add an edge rusher with All-Pro potential. He has rare physical ability and outstanding production, two traits that aren't always a guarantee at the top of the draft. Am I crazy to think the Redskins aren't that far away from being a contender in the NFC East? They have some nice defensive pieces such as Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat and Landon Collins. If they can sort out their offensive line issues -- bring back Trent Williams and re-sign Brandon Scherff -- and get a Year 2 jump from Dwayne Haskins, Ron Rivera's team should be much improved in 2020.