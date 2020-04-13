Justin Herbert had an outstanding season after returning to Oregon in 2019, and Mel Kiper Jr. is confident an NFL team will draft Herbert in the top 10. (1:01)

Much like the loaded wide receiver group, the quarterback class in the 2020 NFL draft offers a little bit of everything. There is accuracy and precision with QBs who could go in the top five. There are two 6-foot-6 signal-callers with huge arms. And there are wild cards who beat defenses with second-reaction ability and athleticism.

But where do these top quarterbacks fit at the next level? I looked at the ranges where each of the best seven in the class might fall and the teams drafting there, and then found prime landing spots for each based on the skill sets we see on tape, the various development arcs, team needs and coaching schemes.

Here are my perfect scheme fits for the seven quarterbacks most likely to be drafted on Days 1 and 2, starting with an obvious one atop the board.

Jump to:

Burrow | Tagovailoa | Herbert

Love | Hurts | Eason | Fromm

Height: 6-foot-3 | Weight: 221 pounds | School: LSU

Where the Bengals could get him: Round 1 (No. 1)

Why he fits: Coming from a pro route tree at LSU, where he completed 76.3% of his passes, Burrow is an accurate thrower with the movement skills to play right away for the Bengals. There's a reason he's the favorite to be the No. 1 pick.

Similar to what Sean McVay's Rams offense does with Jared Goff, Zach Taylor's system in Cincinnati can set up Burrow with timing and rhythm throws off play-action, while using formation and pre-snap movement to give the rookie more defined reads. Cincinnati will throw the crossers and the Hi-Lo concepts and use the boot schemes to create layered routes outside of the numbers. That works well for veteran route runner A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd, along with the schemed deep-ball targets for speedster John Ross. The Bengals also have a running back in Joe Mixon who can become Burrow's outlet when he gets into trouble.

While the Heisman Trophy winner doesn't show elite arm talent on tape, he throws with precise ball location and is an easy mover in the pocket with the ability to make second-reaction plays. And that's a fit for today's NFL.