2020 NFL draft underclassmen declarations: Tracking the full list

Mel Kiper Jr. evaluates the possible options at quarterback in the draft for the Carolina Panthers after hiring Joe Brady as offensive coordinator. (1:00)

What does Brady hire mean for Panthers' future at QB? (1:00)

More than 100 underclassmen already have declared for the 2020 NFL draft, and there are a few more expected to announced their intentions before the deadline, which will be announced by the NFL on Monday, Jan. 20. Some played in their bowl games; others opted not to.

What promises to be a banner class for wide receives has gotten even deeper. Here are the prospects who have declared for the draft, in alphabetical order:

Position: Running back

Ahmed declares after leading team in rushing as junior

Position: Running back

Akers to skip bowl, enter draft

Position: Cornerback

Arnold, fifth nationally in interceptions, announces for draft

Position: Tight end

Asiasi rides strong finish to season into draft

Position: Cornerback

Canes CB Bandy decides on early entry

Position: Offensive tackle

Becton posts intentions to skip bowl, enter draft

Position: Running back

Benjamin to pass on senior season for draft

Position: Defensive end

Illini sack leader to forgo senior season

Position: Center

ESPN No. 1 center Biadasz will forgo final year for draft

Position: Defensive tackle

Blacklock says he's ready to chase NFL dream

Position: Wide receiver

Hornung Award winner Bowden declares for draft, will play in bowl

Hunter Bryant, Washington Huskies

Position: Tight end

Bryant posts video saying he will turn pro

Quintez Cephus, Wisconsin Badgers

Position: Wide receiver

Cephus posts big season, decides to move on to NFL

Position: Offensive tackle

Charles part of seven early entries from LSU

Position: Offensive tackle

Position: Defensive end

Coe cites personal reasons for departing early for NFL

Position: Center

Colon-Castillo thanks coaches, fans and heads to NFL draft

Position: Safety

Curl to forgo senior season

Lloyd Cushenberry III, LSU Tigers

Position: Center

LSU center joins list of early entries

DeeJay Dallas, Miami Hurricanes

Position: Running back

Dallas decides to move on to '20 draft

Position: Cornerback

Dantzler to move on to pros

Position: Wide receiver

Davis says decision to move on to NFL not an easy one

Position: Wide receiver

Sleeper WR Davis graduates early, eligible for senior all-star games

Grant Delpit, LSU Tigers

Position: Safety

Delpit leads cadre of early entries for national champs

Position: Running back

Dillon to pass on bowl, turn pro

Position: Running back

ESPN No. 3 RB Dobbins opts for early entry

play 0:38 Dobbins turns on burners for long TD run J.K. Dobbins breaks free for a 68-yard touchdown run for the Buckeyes to increase their first-quarter lead.

Jacob Eason, Washington Huskies

Position: Quarterback

Top 5 QB Eason leaves Huskies for draft

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU Tigers

Position: Running back

Edwards-Helaire joins several teammates in going pro early

Jordan Elliott, Missouri Tigers

Position: Defensive tackle

Underrated Elliott to make jump after just one full year as starter

Position: Defensive end

Highly ranked pass-rusher Epenesa enters draft

Position: Running back

RB Evans makes jump after finishing in top 10 nationally in rushing

Position: Quarterback

ESPN No. 5 QB Fromm elects to enter draft

play 1:26 Howard didn't expect Fromm to enter 2020 NFL draft Desmond Howard explains that he is surprised but understanding about Jake Fromm entering the NFL draft, and Ryan Leaf voices his support of Fromm's decision.

Jonathan Garvin, Miami Hurricanes

Position: Defensive end

Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State Bulldogs

Position: Linebacker

Despite season cut short by suspension, Gay declares for draft

Position: Safety

Navy transfer Gilman passes on final year at ND for draft

Position: Defensive end

Gross-Matos to enter draft, play in bowl

Javelin Guidry, Utah Utes

Position: Defensive back

Utes nickelback posts intent to pass up final season

KJ Hamler, Penn State Nittany Lions

Position: Wide receiver

Kiper's No. 10 WR joins loaded class at position

Position: Cornerback

Baylor transfer Hand will leave Owls early for draft

Position: Cornerback

Highly ranked CB to forgo senior season

Matt Hennessy, Temple Owls

Position: Center

Another Owl opts for early-entry route

Position: Wide receiver

Higgins' early entry adds another gem to WR class

Position: Wide receiver

After 'long talks with God,' Hodgins goes pro

Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn Tigers

Position: Cornerback

Auburn CB passes up final year for '20 draft

Position: Wide receiver

Syracuse leading receiver Jackson passes up final year

Justin Jefferson, LSU Tigers

Position: Wide receiver

Jefferson decides to make jump after big season for national champs

Position: Wide receiver

Jeudy, Kiper's No. 1 WR, says bye to Tide, joins loaded draft

Jaylon Johnson, Utah Utes

Position: Cornerback

Johnson, school jointly announce his departure for next level

Tony Jones Jr, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Position: Running back

Jones passes on senior year for draft after big bowl game

Position: Tight end

Tight end announces on Twitter it's time for him to try next level

Solomon Kindley, Georgia Bulldogs

Position: Offensive guard

Kindley makes it 3 Georgia OL to enter draft early

Cole Kmet, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Position: Tight end

Kmet flips, now will explore NFL draft

Position: Wide receiver

ESPN No. 2 WR Lamb decides to enter draft

play 2:58 Now you CeeDee Lamb, now you don't CeeDee Lamb is not only Oklahoma's star wide receiver and Jalen Hurts' favorite target, but he serves as a magician on the field with his mind-boggling abilities.

Position: Running back

Leake declares to chase lifelong dream of NFL

Position: Quarterback

ESPN's No. 7-ranked QB Love enters draft

Position: Defensive end/linebacker

James Lynch, Baylor Bears

Position: Defensive tackle

Big 12 sack leader Lynch casts lot with NFL

Position: Defensive tackle

ESPN's No. 4-ranked DT moving on to NFL

Position: Tight end

Markway decides to enter draft

Position: Running back

RB McClease follows 100-yard bowl effort by declaring for draft

Anthony McFarland Jr., Maryland Terrapins

Position: Running back

McFarland passes on final two years of eligibility

Position: Quarterback

McDonald opts to pass on senior season to enter draft

Xavier McKinney, Alabama Crimson Tide

Position: Safety

First-team All-SEC McKinney opts for draft

Position: Defensive end

Little-used backup DE enters draft early

Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma Sooners

Position: Linebacker

Murray posts video thanking OU coaches and fans, moves on to draft

Position: Offensive guard

Underrated but oft-injured Muti opts for draft

Jeff Okudah, Ohio State Buckeyes

Position: Cornerback

Top corner Okudah makes choice to turn pro early

play 0:40 Okudah hauls in second interception on his back Adrian Martinez's overthrow is tipped, and Jeff Okudah makes the catch from the turf.

Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri Tigers

Position: Tight end

ESPN's No. 6-ranked TE puts name in NFL draft

Position: Tight end

6-foot-7 TE Parkinson makes tough call to leave Stanford

Position: Wide receiver

Peoples-Jones skips senior year to join very deep WR class

Jacob Phillips, LSU Tigers

Position: Linebacker

LSU leading tackler Phillips opts for draft

Position: Cornerback

Pierre thanks Lane, Monte Kiffin on way into draft

Patrick Queen, LSU Tigers

Position: Linebacker

Delpit leads cadre of early entries for national champs

Position: Wide receiver

Reagor joins list of elite WR prospects in 2020 draft

Debione Renfro, Texas A&M Aggies

Position: Cornerback

Renfro pens "Dear 12th Man" letter, enters draft

Position: Cornerback

Roberts to forgo senior season for draft

Kendrick Rogers, Texas A&M Aggies

Position: Wide receiver

Rogers casts name into loaded wide receiver pool

Henry Ruggs III, Alabama Crimson Tide

Position: Wide receiver

Speedy Ruggs ranks among Kiper's top 5 WRs

Cesar Ruiz, Michigan Wolverines

Position: Center

Ruiz passes on senior year to enter '20 draft

Stanford Samuels III, Florida State Seminoles

Position: Cornerback

FSU corner decides to forgo senior season

Position: Wide receiver

ESPN's No. 3-ranked WR Shenault declares for draft

Arryn Siposs, Auburn Tigers

Position: Punter

Aussie punter, 27, moving on to pro game

Geno Stone, Iowa Hawkeyes

Position: Safety

Hawkeyes safety passes on senior season for NFL draft

D'Andre Swift, Georgia Bulldogs

Position: Running back

Swift opts for NFL, could be first RB taken

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama Crimson Tide

Position: Quarterback

In midst of rehab, Tagovailoa makes "difficult decision" to move on to pros

play 1:12 Swinney would take Tua if he was in the NFL Dabo Swinney has high praise for Tua Tagovailoa and explains why he'd want him on his NFL team.

Position: Running back

Taylor posts intention to enter draft

Position: Running back

After consecutive Doak Walker Awards, Taylor opts for NFL

Andrew Thomas, Georgia Bulldogs

Position: Offensive tackle

Thomas enters draft, could be first OL off the board

Jeff Thomas, Miami Hurricanes

Position: Wide receiver

Thomas says on Instagram he's skipping bowl to join '20 draft

Michael Turk, Arizona State Sun Devils

Position: Punter

Turk to forgo senior season with Sun Devils

Josh Uche, Michigan Wolverines

Position: Linebacker

ESPN's No. 9-ranked OLB Uche heads to draft

Position: Running back

Warren makes jump after 1,200-yard season

Position: Wide receiver

WR Watkins posts 1,000-yard season, jumps to NFL

Curtis Weaver, Boise State Broncos

Position: Outside linebacker

Weaver, fifth nationally in sacks, passes up senior season for draft

Position: Wide receiver

White joins early-entry list littered with wide receivers

Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama Crimson Tide

Position: Offensive tackle

Right tackle Wills could be a first-round pick

Isaiah Wilson, Georgia Bulldogs

Position: Offensive tackle

RT Wilson joins pack of Bulldogs entering draft early

Position: Safety

Winfield Jr. passes on final two years to enter draft

Tristan Wirfs, Iowa Hawkeyes

Position: Offensive tackle

With possible first-round status, Wirfs chooses to enter draft

David Woodward, Utah State Aggies

Position: Linebacker

Injured Woodward joins Aggies QB Love in draft

Chase Young, Ohio State Buckeyes

Position: Defensive end

Pass-rusher Young enters draft, lock to go top 5

Toren Young, Iowa Hawkeyes

Position: Running back

Young to enter draft rather than explore graduate transfer