          2020 NFL draft underclassmen declarations: Tracking the full list

          What does Brady hire mean for Panthers' future at QB? (1:00)

          Mel Kiper Jr. evaluates the possible options at quarterback in the draft for the Carolina Panthers after hiring Joe Brady as offensive coordinator. (1:00)

          7:40 AM ET
          • ESPN.com staff

          More than 100 underclassmen already have declared for the 2020 NFL draft, and there are a few more expected to announced their intentions before the deadline, which will be announced by the NFL on Monday, Jan. 20. Some played in their bowl games; others opted not to.

          What promises to be a banner class for wide receives has gotten even deeper. Here are the prospects who have declared for the draft, in alphabetical order:

          Salvon Ahmed, Washington Huskies

          Position: Running back

          Ahmed declares after leading team in rushing as junior

          Cam Akers, Florida State Seminoles

          Position: Running back

          Akers to skip bowl, enter draft

          Grayland Arnold, Baylor Bears

          Position: Cornerback

          Arnold, fifth nationally in interceptions, announces for draft

          Devin Asiasi, UCLA Bruins

          Position: Tight end

          Asiasi rides strong finish to season into draft

          Trajan Bandy, Miami Hurricanes

          Position: Cornerback

          Canes CB Bandy decides on early entry

          Mekhi Becton, Louisville Cardinals.

          Position: Offensive tackle

          Becton posts intentions to skip bowl, enter draft

          Eno Benjamin, Arizona State Sun Devils

          Position: Running back

          Benjamin to pass on senior season for draft

          Oluwole Betiku Jr., Illinois Fighting Illini

          Position: Defensive end

          Illini sack leader to forgo senior season

          Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin Badgers

          Position: Center

          ESPN No. 1 center Biadasz will forgo final year for draft

          Ross Blacklock, TCU Horned Frogs

          Position: Defensive tackle

          Blacklock says he's ready to chase NFL dream

          Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky Wildcats

          Position: Wide receiver

          Hornung Award winner Bowden declares for draft, will play in bowl

          Hunter Bryant, Washington Huskies

          Position: Tight end

          Bryant posts video saying he will turn pro

          Quintez Cephus, Wisconsin Badgers

          Position: Wide receiver

          Cephus posts big season, decides to move on to NFL

          Saahdiq Charles, LSU Tigers

          Position: Offensive tackle

          Charles part of seven early entries from LSU

          Ezra Cleveland, Boise State Broncos

          Position: Offensive tackle

          Nick Coe, Auburn Tigers

          Position: Defensive end

          Coe cites personal reasons for departing early for NFL

          Trystan Colon-Castillo, Missouri Tigers

          Position: Center

          Colon-Castillo thanks coaches, fans and heads to NFL draft

          Kamren Curl, Arkansas Razorbacks

          Position: Safety

          Curl to forgo senior season

          Lloyd Cushenberry III, LSU Tigers

          Position: Center

          LSU center joins list of early entries

          DeeJay Dallas, Miami Hurricanes

          Position: Running back

          Dallas decides to move on to '20 draft

          Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State Bulldogs

          Position: Cornerback

          Dantzler to move on to pros

          Gabriel Davis, UCF Knights

          Position: Wide receiver

          Davis says decision to move on to NFL not an easy one

          Quartney Davis, Texas A&M Aggies

          Position: Wide receiver

          Sleeper WR Davis graduates early, eligible for senior all-star games

          Grant Delpit, LSU Tigers

          Position: Safety

          Delpit leads cadre of early entries for national champs

          AJ Dillon, Boston College Eagles

          Position: Running back

          Dillon to pass on bowl, turn pro

          J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State Buckeyes

          Position: Running back

          ESPN No. 3 RB Dobbins opts for early entry

          play
          0:38

          Dobbins turns on burners for long TD run

          J.K. Dobbins breaks free for a 68-yard touchdown run for the Buckeyes to increase their first-quarter lead.

          Jacob Eason, Washington Huskies

          Position: Quarterback

          Top 5 QB Eason leaves Huskies for draft

          Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU Tigers

          Position: Running back

          Edwards-Helaire joins several teammates in going pro early

          Jordan Elliott, Missouri Tigers

          Position: Defensive tackle

          Underrated Elliott to make jump after just one full year as starter

          A.J. Epenesa, Iowa Hawkeyes

          Position: Defensive end

          Highly ranked pass-rusher Epenesa enters draft

          Darrynton Evans, Appalachian State Mountaineers

          Position: Running back

          RB Evans makes jump after finishing in top 10 nationally in rushing

          Jake Fromm, Georgia Bulldogs

          Position: Quarterback

          ESPN No. 5 QB Fromm elects to enter draft

          play
          1:26

          Howard didn't expect Fromm to enter 2020 NFL draft

          Desmond Howard explains that he is surprised but understanding about Jake Fromm entering the NFL draft, and Ryan Leaf voices his support of Fromm's decision.

          Jonathan Garvin, Miami Hurricanes

          Position: Defensive end

          Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State Bulldogs

          Position: Linebacker

          Despite season cut short by suspension, Gay declares for draft

          Alohi Gilman, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

          Position: Safety

          Navy transfer Gilman passes on final year at ND for draft

          Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State Nittany Lions

          Position: Defensive end

          Gross-Matos to enter draft, play in bowl

          Javelin Guidry, Utah Utes

          Position: Defensive back

          Utes nickelback posts intent to pass up final season

          KJ Hamler, Penn State Nittany Lions

          Position: Wide receiver

          Kiper's No. 10 WR joins loaded class at position

          Harrison Hand, Temple Owls

          Position: Cornerback

          Baylor transfer Hand will leave Owls early for draft

          CJ Henderson, Florida Gators

          Position: Cornerback

          Highly ranked CB to forgo senior season

          Matt Hennessy, Temple Owls

          Position: Center

          Another Owl opts for early-entry route

          Tee Higgins, Clemson Tigers

          Position: Wide receiver

          Higgins' early entry adds another gem to WR class

          Isaiah Hodgins, Oregon State Beavers

          Position: Wide receiver

          After 'long talks with God,' Hodgins goes pro

          Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn Tigers

          Position: Cornerback

          Auburn CB passes up final year for '20 draft

          Trishton Jackson, Syracuse Orange

          Position: Wide receiver

          Syracuse leading receiver Jackson passes up final year

          Justin Jefferson, LSU Tigers

          Position: Wide receiver

          Jefferson decides to make jump after big season for national champs

          Jerry Jeudy, Alabama Crimson Tide

          Position: Wide receiver

          Jeudy, Kiper's No. 1 WR, says bye to Tide, joins loaded draft

          Jaylon Johnson, Utah Utes

          Position: Cornerback

          Johnson, school jointly announce his departure for next level

          Tony Jones Jr, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

          Position: Running back

          Jones passes on senior year for draft after big bowl game

          Dalton Keene, Virginia Tech Hokies

          Position: Tight end

          Tight end announces on Twitter it's time for him to try next level

          Solomon Kindley, Georgia Bulldogs

          Position: Offensive guard

          Kindley makes it 3 Georgia OL to enter draft early

          Cole Kmet, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

          Position: Tight end

          Kmet flips, now will explore NFL draft

          CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma Sooners

          Position: Wide receiver

          ESPN No. 2 WR Lamb decides to enter draft

          play
          2:58

          Now you CeeDee Lamb, now you don't

          CeeDee Lamb is not only Oklahoma's star wide receiver and Jalen Hurts' favorite target, but he serves as a magician on the field with his mind-boggling abilities.

          Javon Leake, Maryland Terrapins

          Position: Running back

          Leake declares to chase lifelong dream of NFL

          Jordan Love, Utah State Aggies

          Position: Quarterback

          ESPN's No. 7-ranked QB Love enters draft

          Elorm Lumor, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

          Position: Defensive end/linebacker

          James Lynch, Baylor Bears

          Position: Defensive tackle

          Big 12 sack leader Lynch casts lot with NFL

          Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M Aggies

          Position: Defensive tackle

          ESPN's No. 4-ranked DT moving on to NFL

          Kyle Markway, South Carolina Gamecocks

          Position: Tight end

          Markway decides to enter draft

          Deshawn McClease, Virginia Tech Hokies

          Position: Running back

          RB McClease follows 100-yard bowl effort by declaring for draft

          Anthony McFarland Jr., Maryland Terrapins

          Position: Running back

          McFarland passes on final two years of eligibility

          Cole McDonald, Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors

          Position: Quarterback

          McDonald opts to pass on senior season to enter draft

          Xavier McKinney, Alabama Crimson Tide

          Position: Safety

          First-team All-SEC McKinney opts for draft

          Houston Miller, Texas Tech Red Raiders

          Position: Defensive end

          Little-used backup DE enters draft early

          Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma Sooners

          Position: Linebacker

          Murray posts video thanking OU coaches and fans, moves on to draft

          Netane Muti, Fresno State Bulldogs

          Position: Offensive guard

          Underrated but oft-injured Muti opts for draft

          Jeff Okudah, Ohio State Buckeyes

          Position: Cornerback

          Top corner Okudah makes choice to turn pro early

          play
          0:40

          Okudah hauls in second interception on his back

          Adrian Martinez's overthrow is tipped, and Jeff Okudah makes the catch from the turf.

          Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri Tigers

          Position: Tight end

          ESPN's No. 6-ranked TE puts name in NFL draft

          Colby Parkinson, Stanford Cardinal

          Position: Tight end

          6-foot-7 TE Parkinson makes tough call to leave Stanford

          Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan Wolverines

          Position: Wide receiver

          Peoples-Jones skips senior year to join very deep WR class

          Jacob Phillips, LSU Tigers

          Position: Linebacker

          LSU leading tackler Phillips opts for draft

          James Pierre, Florida Atlantic Owls

          Position: Cornerback

          Pierre thanks Lane, Monte Kiffin on way into draft

          Patrick Queen, LSU Tigers

          Position: Linebacker

          Delpit leads cadre of early entries for national champs

          Jalen Reagor, TCU Horned Frogs

          Position: Wide receiver

          Reagor joins list of elite WR prospects in 2020 draft

          Debione Renfro, Texas A&M Aggies

          Position: Cornerback

          Renfro pens "Dear 12th Man" letter, enters draft

          Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

          Position: Cornerback

          Roberts to forgo senior season for draft

          Kendrick Rogers, Texas A&M Aggies

          Position: Wide receiver

          Rogers casts name into loaded wide receiver pool

          Henry Ruggs III, Alabama Crimson Tide

          Position: Wide receiver

          Speedy Ruggs ranks among Kiper's top 5 WRs

          Cesar Ruiz, Michigan Wolverines

          Position: Center

          Ruiz passes on senior year to enter '20 draft

          Stanford Samuels III, Florida State Seminoles

          Position: Cornerback

          FSU corner decides to forgo senior season

          Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado Buffaloes

          Position: Wide receiver

          ESPN's No. 3-ranked WR Shenault declares for draft

          Arryn Siposs, Auburn Tigers

          Position: Punter

          Aussie punter, 27, moving on to pro game

          Geno Stone, Iowa Hawkeyes

          Position: Safety

          Hawkeyes safety passes on senior season for NFL draft

          D'Andre Swift, Georgia Bulldogs

          Position: Running back

          Swift opts for NFL, could be first RB taken

          Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama Crimson Tide

          Position: Quarterback

          In midst of rehab, Tagovailoa makes "difficult decision" to move on to pros

          play
          1:12

          Swinney would take Tua if he was in the NFL

          Dabo Swinney has high praise for Tua Tagovailoa and explains why he'd want him on his NFL team.

          J.J. Taylor, Arizona Wildcats

          Position: Running back

          Taylor posts intention to enter draft

          Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin Badgers

          Position: Running back

          After consecutive Doak Walker Awards, Taylor opts for NFL

          Andrew Thomas, Georgia Bulldogs

          Position: Offensive tackle

          Thomas enters draft, could be first OL off the board

          Jeff Thomas, Miami Hurricanes

          Position: Wide receiver

          Thomas says on Instagram he's skipping bowl to join '20 draft

          Michael Turk, Arizona State Sun Devils

          Position: Punter

          Turk to forgo senior season with Sun Devils

          Josh Uche, Michigan Wolverines

          Position: Linebacker

          ESPN's No. 9-ranked OLB Uche heads to draft

          Michael Warren II, Cincinnati Bearcats

          Position: Running back

          Warren makes jump after 1,200-yard season

          Quez Watkins, Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles

          Position: Wide receiver

          WR Watkins posts 1,000-yard season, jumps to NFL

          Curtis Weaver, Boise State Broncos

          Position: Outside linebacker

          Weaver, fifth nationally in sacks, passes up senior season for draft

          Cody White, Michigan State Spartans

          Position: Wide receiver

          White joins early-entry list littered with wide receivers

          Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama Crimson Tide

          Position: Offensive tackle

          Right tackle Wills could be a first-round pick

          Isaiah Wilson, Georgia Bulldogs

          Position: Offensive tackle

          RT Wilson joins pack of Bulldogs entering draft early

          Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota Golden Gophers

          Position: Safety

          Winfield Jr. passes on final two years to enter draft

          Tristan Wirfs, Iowa Hawkeyes

          Position: Offensive tackle

          With possible first-round status, Wirfs chooses to enter draft

          David Woodward, Utah State Aggies

          Position: Linebacker

          Injured Woodward joins Aggies QB Love in draft

          Chase Young, Ohio State Buckeyes

          Position: Defensive end

          Pass-rusher Young enters draft, lock to go top 5

          Toren Young, Iowa Hawkeyes

          Position: Running back

          Young to enter draft rather than explore graduate transfer

