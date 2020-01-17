2020 NFL draft underclassmen declarations: Tracking the full list

More than 100 underclassmen already have declared for the 2020 NFL draft, and there are a few more expected to announced their intentions before the deadline, which will be announced by the NFL on Monday, Jan. 20. Some played in their bowl games; others opted not to.
What promises to be a banner class for wide receives has gotten even deeper. Here are the prospects who have declared for the draft, in alphabetical order:
Salvon Ahmed, Washington Huskies
Position: Running back
Ahmed declares after leading team in rushing as junior
Cam Akers, Florida State Seminoles
Position: Running back
Akers to skip bowl, enter draft
Grayland Arnold, Baylor Bears
Position: Cornerback
Arnold, fifth nationally in interceptions, announces for draft
Devin Asiasi, UCLA Bruins
Position: Tight end
Asiasi rides strong finish to season into draft
Trajan Bandy, Miami Hurricanes
Position: Cornerback
Canes CB Bandy decides on early entry
Mekhi Becton, Louisville Cardinals.
Position: Offensive tackle
Becton posts intentions to skip bowl, enter draft
Eno Benjamin, Arizona State Sun Devils
Position: Running back
Benjamin to pass on senior season for draft
Oluwole Betiku Jr., Illinois Fighting Illini
Position: Defensive end
Illini sack leader to forgo senior season
Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin Badgers
Position: Center
ESPN No. 1 center Biadasz will forgo final year for draft
Ross Blacklock, TCU Horned Frogs
Position: Defensive tackle
Blacklock says he's ready to chase NFL dream
Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky Wildcats
Position: Wide receiver
Hornung Award winner Bowden declares for draft, will play in bowl
Hunter Bryant, Washington Huskies
Position: Tight end
Bryant posts video saying he will turn pro
Quintez Cephus, Wisconsin Badgers
Position: Wide receiver
Cephus posts big season, decides to move on to NFL
Saahdiq Charles, LSU Tigers
Position: Offensive tackle
Charles part of seven early entries from LSU
Ezra Cleveland, Boise State Broncos
Position: Offensive tackle
Nick Coe, Auburn Tigers
Position: Defensive end
Coe cites personal reasons for departing early for NFL
Trystan Colon-Castillo, Missouri Tigers
Position: Center
Colon-Castillo thanks coaches, fans and heads to NFL draft
Kamren Curl, Arkansas Razorbacks
Position: Safety
Lloyd Cushenberry III, LSU Tigers
Position: Center
LSU center joins list of early entries
DeeJay Dallas, Miami Hurricanes
Position: Running back
Dallas decides to move on to '20 draft
Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State Bulldogs
Position: Cornerback
Gabriel Davis, UCF Knights
Position: Wide receiver
Davis says decision to move on to NFL not an easy one
Quartney Davis, Texas A&M Aggies
Position: Wide receiver
Sleeper WR Davis graduates early, eligible for senior all-star games
Grant Delpit, LSU Tigers
Position: Safety
Delpit leads cadre of early entries for national champs
AJ Dillon, Boston College Eagles
Position: Running back
Dillon to pass on bowl, turn pro
J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State Buckeyes
Position: Running back
ESPN No. 3 RB Dobbins opts for early entry
Dobbins turns on burners for long TD run
J.K. Dobbins breaks free for a 68-yard touchdown run for the Buckeyes to increase their first-quarter lead.
Jacob Eason, Washington Huskies
Position: Quarterback
Top 5 QB Eason leaves Huskies for draft
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU Tigers
Position: Running back
Edwards-Helaire joins several teammates in going pro early
Jordan Elliott, Missouri Tigers
Position: Defensive tackle
Underrated Elliott to make jump after just one full year as starter
A.J. Epenesa, Iowa Hawkeyes
Position: Defensive end
Highly ranked pass-rusher Epenesa enters draft
Darrynton Evans, Appalachian State Mountaineers
Position: Running back
RB Evans makes jump after finishing in top 10 nationally in rushing
Jake Fromm, Georgia Bulldogs
Position: Quarterback
ESPN No. 5 QB Fromm elects to enter draft
Howard didn't expect Fromm to enter 2020 NFL draft
Desmond Howard explains that he is surprised but understanding about Jake Fromm entering the NFL draft, and Ryan Leaf voices his support of Fromm's decision.
Jonathan Garvin, Miami Hurricanes
Position: Defensive end
Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State Bulldogs
Position: Linebacker
Despite season cut short by suspension, Gay declares for draft
Alohi Gilman, Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Position: Safety
Navy transfer Gilman passes on final year at ND for draft
Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State Nittany Lions
Position: Defensive end
Gross-Matos to enter draft, play in bowl
Javelin Guidry, Utah Utes
Position: Defensive back
Utes nickelback posts intent to pass up final season
KJ Hamler, Penn State Nittany Lions
Position: Wide receiver
Kiper's No. 10 WR joins loaded class at position
Harrison Hand, Temple Owls
Position: Cornerback
Baylor transfer Hand will leave Owls early for draft
CJ Henderson, Florida Gators
Position: Cornerback
Highly ranked CB to forgo senior season
Matt Hennessy, Temple Owls
Position: Center
Another Owl opts for early-entry route
Tee Higgins, Clemson Tigers
Position: Wide receiver
Higgins' early entry adds another gem to WR class
Isaiah Hodgins, Oregon State Beavers
Position: Wide receiver
After 'long talks with God,' Hodgins goes pro
Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn Tigers
Position: Cornerback
Auburn CB passes up final year for '20 draft
Trishton Jackson, Syracuse Orange
Position: Wide receiver
Syracuse leading receiver Jackson passes up final year
Justin Jefferson, LSU Tigers
Position: Wide receiver
Jefferson decides to make jump after big season for national champs
Jerry Jeudy, Alabama Crimson Tide
Position: Wide receiver
Jeudy, Kiper's No. 1 WR, says bye to Tide, joins loaded draft
Jaylon Johnson, Utah Utes
Position: Cornerback
Johnson, school jointly announce his departure for next level
Tony Jones Jr, Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Position: Running back
Jones passes on senior year for draft after big bowl game
Dalton Keene, Virginia Tech Hokies
Position: Tight end
Tight end announces on Twitter it's time for him to try next level
Solomon Kindley, Georgia Bulldogs
Position: Offensive guard
Kindley makes it 3 Georgia OL to enter draft early
Cole Kmet, Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Position: Tight end
Kmet flips, now will explore NFL draft
CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma Sooners
Position: Wide receiver
ESPN No. 2 WR Lamb decides to enter draft
Now you CeeDee Lamb, now you don't
CeeDee Lamb is not only Oklahoma's star wide receiver and Jalen Hurts' favorite target, but he serves as a magician on the field with his mind-boggling abilities.
Javon Leake, Maryland Terrapins
Position: Running back
Leake declares to chase lifelong dream of NFL
Jordan Love, Utah State Aggies
Position: Quarterback
ESPN's No. 7-ranked QB Love enters draft
Elorm Lumor, Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Position: Defensive end/linebacker
James Lynch, Baylor Bears
Position: Defensive tackle
Big 12 sack leader Lynch casts lot with NFL
Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M Aggies
Position: Defensive tackle
ESPN's No. 4-ranked DT moving on to NFL
Kyle Markway, South Carolina Gamecocks
Position: Tight end
Markway decides to enter draft
Deshawn McClease, Virginia Tech Hokies
Position: Running back
RB McClease follows 100-yard bowl effort by declaring for draft
Anthony McFarland Jr., Maryland Terrapins
Position: Running back
McFarland passes on final two years of eligibility
Cole McDonald, Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors
Position: Quarterback
McDonald opts to pass on senior season to enter draft
Xavier McKinney, Alabama Crimson Tide
Position: Safety
First-team All-SEC McKinney opts for draft
Houston Miller, Texas Tech Red Raiders
Position: Defensive end
Little-used backup DE enters draft early
Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma Sooners
Position: Linebacker
Murray posts video thanking OU coaches and fans, moves on to draft
Netane Muti, Fresno State Bulldogs
Position: Offensive guard
Underrated but oft-injured Muti opts for draft
Jeff Okudah, Ohio State Buckeyes
Position: Cornerback
Top corner Okudah makes choice to turn pro early
Okudah hauls in second interception on his back
Adrian Martinez's overthrow is tipped, and Jeff Okudah makes the catch from the turf.
Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri Tigers
Position: Tight end
ESPN's No. 6-ranked TE puts name in NFL draft
Colby Parkinson, Stanford Cardinal
Position: Tight end
6-foot-7 TE Parkinson makes tough call to leave Stanford
Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan Wolverines
Position: Wide receiver
Peoples-Jones skips senior year to join very deep WR class
Jacob Phillips, LSU Tigers
Position: Linebacker
LSU leading tackler Phillips opts for draft
James Pierre, Florida Atlantic Owls
Position: Cornerback
Pierre thanks Lane, Monte Kiffin on way into draft
Patrick Queen, LSU Tigers
Position: Linebacker
Delpit leads cadre of early entries for national champs
Jalen Reagor, TCU Horned Frogs
Position: Wide receiver
Reagor joins list of elite WR prospects in 2020 draft
Debione Renfro, Texas A&M Aggies
Position: Cornerback
Renfro pens "Dear 12th Man" letter, enters draft
Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Position: Cornerback
Roberts to forgo senior season for draft
Kendrick Rogers, Texas A&M Aggies
Position: Wide receiver
Rogers casts name into loaded wide receiver pool
Henry Ruggs III, Alabama Crimson Tide
Position: Wide receiver
Speedy Ruggs ranks among Kiper's top 5 WRs
Cesar Ruiz, Michigan Wolverines
Position: Center
Ruiz passes on senior year to enter '20 draft
Stanford Samuels III, Florida State Seminoles
Position: Cornerback
FSU corner decides to forgo senior season
Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado Buffaloes
Position: Wide receiver
ESPN's No. 3-ranked WR Shenault declares for draft
Arryn Siposs, Auburn Tigers
Position: Punter
Aussie punter, 27, moving on to pro game
Geno Stone, Iowa Hawkeyes
Position: Safety
Hawkeyes safety passes on senior season for NFL draft
D'Andre Swift, Georgia Bulldogs
Position: Running back
Swift opts for NFL, could be first RB taken
Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama Crimson Tide
Position: Quarterback
In midst of rehab, Tagovailoa makes "difficult decision" to move on to pros
Swinney would take Tua if he was in the NFL
Dabo Swinney has high praise for Tua Tagovailoa and explains why he'd want him on his NFL team.
J.J. Taylor, Arizona Wildcats
Position: Running back
Taylor posts intention to enter draft
Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin Badgers
Position: Running back
After consecutive Doak Walker Awards, Taylor opts for NFL
Andrew Thomas, Georgia Bulldogs
Position: Offensive tackle
Thomas enters draft, could be first OL off the board
Jeff Thomas, Miami Hurricanes
Position: Wide receiver
Thomas says on Instagram he's skipping bowl to join '20 draft
Michael Turk, Arizona State Sun Devils
Position: Punter
Turk to forgo senior season with Sun Devils
Josh Uche, Michigan Wolverines
Position: Linebacker
ESPN's No. 9-ranked OLB Uche heads to draft
Michael Warren II, Cincinnati Bearcats
Position: Running back
Warren makes jump after 1,200-yard season
Quez Watkins, Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles
Position: Wide receiver
WR Watkins posts 1,000-yard season, jumps to NFL
Curtis Weaver, Boise State Broncos
Position: Outside linebacker
Weaver, fifth nationally in sacks, passes up senior season for draft
Cody White, Michigan State Spartans
Position: Wide receiver
White joins early-entry list littered with wide receivers
Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama Crimson Tide
Position: Offensive tackle
Right tackle Wills could be a first-round pick
Isaiah Wilson, Georgia Bulldogs
Position: Offensive tackle
RT Wilson joins pack of Bulldogs entering draft early
Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota Golden Gophers
Position: Safety
Winfield Jr. passes on final two years to enter draft
Tristan Wirfs, Iowa Hawkeyes
Position: Offensive tackle
With possible first-round status, Wirfs chooses to enter draft
David Woodward, Utah State Aggies
Position: Linebacker
Injured Woodward joins Aggies QB Love in draft
Chase Young, Ohio State Buckeyes
Position: Defensive end
Pass-rusher Young enters draft, lock to go top 5
Toren Young, Iowa Hawkeyes
Position: Running back
Young to enter draft rather than explore graduate transfer