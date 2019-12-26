Washington quarterback Jacob Eason, a top-five NFL prospect at the position according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., announced Thursday that he will forgo his senior season and enter the draft.

"Playing this season for the University of Washington has been one of the greatest experiences of my life," Eason wrote in a statement on Twitter. "... After contemplating my future with my family and coaches, I have decided to forego my 5th year of college and enter the 2020 NFL Draft. The opportunity to play quarterback in the NFL has been a lifelong dream, and my heart is set on the challenge ahead."

Thank you Husky nation! pic.twitter.com/apDKvh8d5s — Jacob Eason (@skinnyqb10) December 26, 2019

Eason threw for 3,132 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He capped the year and his final collegiate game by throwing for 210 yards and a touchdown as the Huskies upset No. 19 Boise State in the Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday.

He competed with Jake Haener for the starting job in preseason camp and landed the top spot shortly before the season. Washington will have a new head coach in Jimmy Lake and a new offensive coordinator in 2020.

"We wish Jacob nothing but the best," Lake said. "He was a terrific teammate who worked very hard in his two years as a Husky. I'm looking forward to watching him succeed at the next level."

Eason spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons at Georgia. The top-ranked quarterback in the Class of 2016 started as a true freshman for the Bulldogs but lost his job following a knee injury in 2017.

Earlier this month, Kiper had listed Eason as the No. 4 quarterback in the 2020 draft class.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg contributed to this report.